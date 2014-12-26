Acoustic Guitarist Eddie van der Meer Covers 2014’s Biggest Songs – Video Finds

With 2015 around the corner, here’s a great way to revisit some of the biggest songs of 2014.

Dutch guitarist Eddie van der Meer guides us through with this stellar fingerstyle medley.

The performance features snippets of of Magic!’s “Rude,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Avicii’s “Hey Brother,” Passenger’s “Let her Go” and much more.

Van der Meer also provided the tabs to these renditions, and you can check them out here: http://bit.ly/2014Medley

