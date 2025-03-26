“EVH would be so proud”: 16-year-old shredder nails Van Halen’s Live Without a Net solo at school talent show – and captures Eddie’s tone with a budget modeling amp

By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) published

YouTube has erupted at the high schooler’s uncanny rendition of Eddie Van Halen’s solo showcase

Flakeybiskits and Eddie Van Halen performing EVH&#039;s signature split jump
(Image credit: Flakeybiskits: YouTube. Eddie Van Halen: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty ImagesGetty Images)

Most guitarists are pleased if they can perfect the riff to Van Halen’s Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love, let alone tackle any of Eddie’s most famous solos. But a YouTube video that has racked up 14k views in two days shows a 16-year-old absolutely destroying Van Halen’s mythical Live Without a Net solo spot. And he did it all with a digital amp costing just $250.

YouTube user Flakeybiskits, whose seven other videos are about how to make electronic beats, performed the jaw-dropping shred feat at his school talent show.

Playing an EVH Striped guitar, the teenager blazes through Edward’s 1986 tour de force as though it were child’s play. Perhaps the most impressive aspect was how close he got to Eddie’s notoriously elusive tone.

In the comments, the young shredder reveals: “I used a Fender Mustang LT50 with my own preset.”

The response in the comments is universally rapturous. “Mate!!! OMFG! Absolutely sensational and exceptional playing! EVH WOULD BE SO PROUD!” raves one user. “The tone and phrasing is incredible!!” adds another.

The live audience reaction was muted at best though, with the biggest cheer reserved for the Eddie-style split jump at 1:03. “That audience has forgotten how to Rock!!” complains one YouTube commenter. “Sorry the people in attendance had NO idea what they were listening to,” another concurs.

Flakeybiskits reveals he wasn't intending to play for so long: “I noticed they weren't responding regardless so I decided to just do the whole thing so I could have a video to show people,” he commented.

In fact, he still went easy on the audience: his performance clocks in at 5:34, compared to the 12 minutes of Van Halen’s original. The solo is a kind of greatest hits of Eddie's instrumental performances, comprising parts of Eruption, 316, Spanish Fly, Mean Street, and Cathedral.

Despite his amazing performance, Flakeybiskit jokes that he didn’t take the talent show prize. “I would've won, but the kid that played Mary had a little lamb was just really good,” he quips.

Perhaps most astonishingly, it seems Flakeybiskits has achieved all this without a teacher. "He’s my cousin, and yall should know he’s completely self taught!" says one comment. Flakeybiskits has liked the comment, suggesting it is accurate.

All Flakeybiskits needs now is an Alex Van Halen. "If only he had a drummer to back him up at the beginning. Would’ve been the icing on the cake," comments one YouTuber. "I had someone that was gonna do it, but it would take too much effort to haul a whole drumset just for the intro," replies Flakeybiskits.

The 16-year-old is not the only one to have a go at replicating Eddie's techniques. CCR's John Fogerty recently dropped a video of himself practicing his tapping. Journey's Neal Schon also had a go, while Steve Lukather swears he never will.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

Bob Dylan plays a Stratocaster. Reb Beach holds a Suhr signature model.

“Excuse me, Mr. Dylan?” How Reb Beach introduced Bob Dylan to the Floyd Rose – and taught him how to tune his guitar
Mark Tremonti performs in Birmingham with his solo project, he is show from below on a stage lit up in orange and red and plays his PRS signature guitar.

“If I brought that to Alter Bridge, they’d look at me funny… I don’t know if they like speed metal as much as I do”: Mark Tremonti on finding an outlet for his metal cravings and why nothing beats PRS and Dumble amps
Nicole Fiorentino of the Smashing Pumpkins performs on the Other Stage during day 4 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2013 in Glastonbury, England

“I woke up to a DM from Shirley Manson asking if I'd be interested in the gig. We had never met”: Former Smashing Pumpkins bassist Nicole Fiorentino on how she landed her role in Garbage – with no audition
Nicole Fiorentino of the Smashing Pumpkins performs on the Other Stage during day 4 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2013 in Glastonbury, England
“I woke up to a DM from Shirley Manson asking if I'd be interested in the gig. We had never met”: Former Smashing Pumpkins bassist Nicole Fiorentino on how she landed her role in Garbage – with no audition
Bob Dylan plays a Stratocaster. Reb Beach holds a Suhr signature model.
“Excuse me, Mr. Dylan?” How Reb Beach introduced Bob Dylan to the Floyd Rose – and taught him how to tune his guitar
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham
“Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album”: Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood reunite in the studio
Seymour Duncan Silencer Jazzmaster pickups sit on top of a candy apple red Jazzmaster
“Classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology”: Are Seymour Duncan's new Jazzmaster Silencers the ultimate Jazzmaster pickups?
Albert Lee playing his replica 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom
“From Paul Kossoff to Eric and then to John Lennon and George Harrison”: Albert Lee reveals the history of his ’58 Les Paul Custom
Left-Lizzo playing guitar while performing in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City; Right-Sister Rosetta Tharpe singing and playing a Gibson L-5 guitar onstage at Cafe Society Downtown, New York City, 11th December 1940
“A story of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion and secret love”: Pop star Lizzo is set to play rock guitar pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic – and has been filmed jamming on a Suhr at shows
Travis Barker Star Bass
“We’ve only changed the strings one time”: Travis Barker reveals the bass he uses on everything he records
A pack of guitar strings, brass guitar slide, and clip on tuner on a yellow background
Guitar deals are thin on the ground in Amazon’s Spring Sale but if you need accessories, I’ve found 6 deals that are well worth checking out
Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble
“The covers are off and it's time to rock ’n’ roll”: Gibson's Double Trouble Les Pauls offer time machine takes on ’50s and ’60s models, with faded nitro finishes – and a cheeky nod to its dispute with DiMarzio
Melissa Etheridge plays a Fender Thinline Telecaster and performs &quot;Piece of My Heart&quot; at the 2005 Grammys
“She walked in and said, ‘My wife is Melissa Etheridge. She has cancer. I want to get her something special’”: Melissa Etheridge on how she came to own a “museum quality” Fender from Norman's Rare Guitars – which she played at the 2005 Grammys