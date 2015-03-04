AJR's Debut Album 'Living Room' Out Now

Breakout indie pop trio AJR have released their debut full-length album Living Room, through AJR Productions/Warner Bros. Records.

The entire album was completely self-penned, -mixed, and -produced by the brothers in the living room of their NYC apartment, with that true artistry and DIY-feel reflected in the 13 tracks on the record.

The success of Certified Gold breakout single "I'm Ready" in 2014 saw AJR perform everywhere from The Today Show and Live! With Kelly and Michael to The X-Factor in Australia (where "I'm Ready" is also certified double platinum).

New single "Infinity" is already following suit, recently added at both SiriusXM Hits1 and MTV Hits, and AJRwill perform the track on VH1's "Big Morning Buzz Live" on March 11. The band will also play their Album Release Show, presented by SiriusXM Hits1, at The Studio at Webster this Thursday, March 5, with more upcoming spring tour dates to be announced soon.

Check out the "Infinity" Official Video:

AJR got their musical start ten years ago busking on the streets of New York City. Through their earnings, they were able to buy their first $90 microphone and eventually a keyboard, ukulele, and computer, the basic tools brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan needed to begin writing their own brand of pop music.

Raised on the vinyl of the '50s and '60s,AJR was initially inspired by the likes of The Beach Boys and Simon & Garfunkel, but the sound they've created has now been favorably compared to a modern mix of those classic sounds, with flavors of Imagine Dragons, Fun., and even hip-hop production elements reflecting Kanye West.

"Pop has almost become the 'Anti-Pop' genre, where it's ashamed to be itself," says middle brother, Ryan. "There was a great time in the '60s where artists would lift the pop genre up to a new standard instead of avoiding it completely." And the debut album does exactly that - combining electronic and sample-filled production with honest lyrics drawn from experience, to appeal to the music lover and pop culture lover alike.

The band is drawing from the 'Living Room' concept to bring their acoustic setup right to their fans in their own living rooms, in a series of free concerts across the U.S. More information on the campaign is available at wedemand.com/ajr.