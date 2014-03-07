'Bob Dylan in the '80s: Volume One' to be Released March 25

Bob Dylan In The 80s: Volume One, a tribute to Dylan's much maligned '80s period, will be released March 25.

The brainchild of producers Jesse Lauter (Elvis Perkins, The Low Anthem) and Sean O'Brien (Dawes, PAPA), the mission of Bob Dylan In The 80s: Volume One is to shed new light on a large cache of Bob Dylan songs that have long gone ignored, covering the period starting with 1980s Saved and ending with 1990s Under The Red Sky (including unreleased material — the "80s Basement Tapes" — and the Traveling Wilburys).

Album contributors include Built To Spill, Aaron Freeman of Ween & Slash, Glen Hansard, Reggie Watts, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Lucius, Langhorne Slim, Craig Finn of the Hold Steady, Deer Tick, Dawn Landes, Blitzen Trapper, Carl Broemel Of My Morning Jacket, Elvis Perkins and more. The album is available for pre-order now.

In the liner notes to this collection, New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Lethem (Motherless Brooklyn, Fortress of Solitude) writes, "In the famously difficult art of going up against Dylan's performance of his own material, a number of these reach the highest threshold. I hope Bob Dylan listens to this record, and plays it for his current touring band."

When you ask someone to name a Bob Dylan song or album from the 1980s, you usually get a blank stare in return. Bob Dylan In The 80s: Volume One helps to answer this question.

"Eighties Dylan is by no means a celebrated period in his career," says co-producer Lauter. "It was, in fact, the lowest point of his commercial success even though he released eight studio albums."

He continues, "Our goal was to showcase one of the greatest artists of our time during an off-rhythm period and bring a stronger sense of harmony to the material at hand. Sean and I did everything we could to make this album flow together sonically as if you were listening to a concept album."

Again, Lethem says, "Given the benefit of decades more hindsight, our Dylan was a lot better than anyone knew...Were one to begin compiling instances of greatness in the type of songwriting that defines our esteem for the earlier Dylan — complex, suggestive, glinting, cascading constructions — you'd hit a dozen examples even before the "comeback" of Oh Mercy."

Portions of proceeds from album sales will go to the charity, Pencils of Promise. Pencils of Promise is a non-profit organization that builds schools and increases educational opportunities in the developing world. The charity has built more than 150 schools in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

For more information on Pencils of Promise, visit pencilsofpromise.org.

COMPLETE TRACK LISTING:

01. Langhorne Slim & The Law - "Got My Mind Made Up"(from Knocked Out Loaded, 1986)

02. Built To Spill - "Jokerman" (from Infidels, 1983)

03. Reggie Watts - "Brownsville Girl (Reprise)" (from Knocked Out Loaded, 1986)

04. Craig Finn (The Hold Steady) - "Sweetheart Like You" (from Infidels, 1983)

05. Ivan & Alyosha - "You Changed My Life" (from Shot Of Love outtakes, 1981)

06. Deer Tick - "Night After Night" (from Hearts of Fire Soundtrack, 1987)

07. Dawn Landes & Bonnie "Prince" Billy - "Dark Eyes" (from Empire Burlesque, 1985)

08. Tea Leaf Green - "Waiting To Get Beat" (from Empire Burlesque outtakes, 1985)

09. Aaron Freeman of Ween & Slash - "Wiggle Wiggle (from Under The Red Sky, 1990)

10. Elvis Perkins - "Congratulations" (from Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, 1988)

11. Hannah Cohen - "Covenant Woman" (from Saved, 1980)

12. Marco Benevento - "Every Grain Of Sand" (from Shot Of Love, 1981)

13. Yellowbirds - "Series Of Dreams" (from Oh Mercy outtakes, 1989)

14. Blitzen Trapper - "Unbelievable" (from Under The Red Sky, 1990)

15. Lucius - "When The Night Comes Falling From The Sky" (from Empire Burlesque, 1985)

16. Glen Hansard - "Pressing On" (from Saved, 1980)

17. Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) - "Death Is Not The End" (from Down In The Groove, 1988)

In addition, there will be seven bonus tracks available exclusively via iTunes as a Deluxe Edition and will also be included on the digital download card that accompanies the vinyl. The seven bonus tracks are listen below:

01. Spirit Family Reunion - "Man Of Peace" (from Infidels, 1983)

02. Widespread Panic - "Solid Rock" (from Saved, 1980)

03. Grayson Capps - "Silvio" (from Down In The Groove, 1988)

04. Neal Casal - "Property Of Jesus" (from Shot Of Love, 1981)

05. The Low Anthem - "Lenny Bruce" (from Shot Of Love, 1981)

06. Jesse Elliott (These United States) - "Handy Dandy" (from Under The Red Sky, 1990)

07. Chastity Brown - "Saving Grace" (from Saved, 1980)

