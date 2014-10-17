Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Releases Video for "Quail and Dumplings"

Here's a bit of fun for your Friday afternoon.

The "Quail and Dumplings" single plays in the wake of Singer's Grave a Sea of Tongues, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's latest album which exists simultaneously as a new album, an alternate-reality version of Wolfroy Goes To Town and the concluding record of two separate perceived trilogies within the Prince's catalog.

There is much on the table here, and "Quail and Dumplings" manages to balance contrasting perspectives within itself - one of great lack and wanting, and the other of a sense of greatness coming. This shifting tone is greatly enhanced by the fiddle of Billy Contreras and the remarkable voice of the well-traveled Caroline Peyton.

The song alludes to travelers who may be unclear on when their next meal is coming, but are still determined to keep their positive outlook on the journey of life. And much like the song itself, the video for “Quail and Dumplings” operates with a set of conflicting perspectives! You’ll find Bonnie & friends’ frolicking through the “Quail and Dumplings” waterpark enjoying all that the day has to offer, but is all what it seems? The struggle between the balances of happiness and grief and its contrast become apparent during their day, but will the friends overcome it?

Always expect the unexpected with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy; and only His Grace can enhance the song’s shifting tone in such an uproarious fashion!

The "Quail and Dumplings" video, directed by Ben Berman, has been called "the greatest video ever made" - watch and agree!

