Breedlove Announces Sisters Folk Fest Artist Sponsorship

Sisters Folk Fest is a fun festival that has become an annual tradition since 1995.

SSF is a non-profit organization that has a clear vision to bring the finest acoustic music to the warmhearted town of Sisters, OR.

Sisters Folk Fest has developed into a year round cultural arts organization that supports local schools with extensive community engagement.

Not only does SFF put together an awesome festival, the non-profit also is responsible for the successful educational outreach program, the Americana project, My Own Two Hands, and the Sisters Folk Arts Circle.

The 2015 Breedlove sponsored artist for the festival is Luke Wade & No Civilians. Luke, a Texas native turned traveling musician, is the band’s primary songwriter. Wade released a brilliant album this past spring titled The River. Luke’s music is lyrically thoughtful and full of soul. “Why wouldn’t I be excited?! I get to do what I love more than anything else in one of the most beautiful places in the world!” Wade says about playing in Sisters Folk Fest.

Breedlove partnered with the festival in 2001 and began building custom SSF guitars to raffle off and also artist sponsorships. “The artist sponsorship program for Sister Folk Fest has shown success not only for Breedlove and the SFF, but also for the artists themselves,” Sami Mulhern, head of media marketing and artist relations, explains. Mulhern also states, “Breedlove is a well known and respected guitar brand that has a loyal following from musicians, music executives, to the instrument dealers. The sponsored artist leaves the festival feeling the joy and passion that the festivalgoers experience. The musicians always become a close network that look forward to the next year to play with and see their folk family.”

The custom guitar Breedlove will be auctioning off will be on display at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters, OR. Raffle tickets are 1 for $20.00 and 3 for $50.00 and can be purchased in advance here at Breedlove Stringed Instruments (61573 American Loop Bend, OR 97702) and also at the Folk Festival website. Breedlove looks forward to the sponsorship each year and can’t wait to meet you at the 2015 Sisters Folk Festival!

