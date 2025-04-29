“I can’t believe how complicated the parts she’s playing are. You just never know how those are coming to be in the studio”: FINNEAS reveals his surprise guitar hero whose playing left him scratching his head

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

Alongside Nile Rodgers, St. Vincent, John Frusciante, and George Harrison, a more niche choice rounds up his top five guitarists list

Finneas performs at Eventim Apollo on April 17, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty Images)

FINNEAS may have established himself as something of a Renaissance man in the industry. Together with his sister, Billie Eilish, the multi-hyphenate artist – part of the songwriting and production partnership that helped make her a global household name – has also become an established artist and super-producer in his own right.

While his journey as a guitarist dates back to some of Eilish’s earliest tracks, like bellyache and idontwannabeyouanymore, he officially made his mark on the guitar market last year after partnering with Fender on not one, but two signature Acoustasonic Telecaster models. The hybrid guitars reflect FINNEAS’ approach to both guitar and songwriting – a perspective shaped by his personal guitar heroes.

Leslie Feist is wearing black and playing an acoustic guitar against a pink background

(Image credit: Disney/Randy Holmes)

Alongside Nile Rodgers, St. Vincent, John Frusciante, and George Harrison, the more niche choice of Leslie Feist rounds out his top five guitarists.

“Leslie Feist of the band Feist is the dirtiest guitarist. She is so good,” he tells Consequence of Sound.

“Her music has always had amazing guitar parts and you just never know how those are coming to be on the record in the studio. Even if she was playing all of the guitar parts herself on the record, maybe that’s an overdub, maybe it’s three parts…she has a relationship with guitar that, when you watch her live, it’s pretty stunning.”

He continues, “She’s such an emotive player, I kind of can’t believe how complicated the parts she’s playing are all while she’s singing. She’s so cool and I’ve always been really impressed by her. She’s really a guitar hero of mine.”

Incorporating alternate tunings, nuanced strum patterns, and cascading fingerpicking in her work, the Canadian guitarist and indie pop singer-songwriter – with six studio albums under her belt – was also cited as an inspiration by Australian artist Bec Sandridge.

Feist: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Feist: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube
Watch On

In a 2022 Australian Guitar interview, Sandridge said, “I love Leslie Feist’s playing. I think she’s so underrated. She manages to play really beautiful lines on parlour guitars and make them gross, which I love. And a lot of the time, she plays lead and rhythm simultaneously, which is something I try to do a lot of the time live.”

As for FINNEAS, he recently spoke about his penchant for inserting guitars into big pop songs – and how his nuanced approach to production – which is “all about pairing” – means he’ll often create multiple layers for any given guitar part.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“I’ve been to guitar shops and played fancy guitars and cheaper ones. I just don’t understand why people pay so much money”: Tashi Dorji explains why he sees little value in expensive instruments – but views improv guitar as anarchy

English folk icon Wizz Jones – guitar hero of Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Thurston Moore – has died at 86

“It could be something you could bequeath to those you love”: Red Witch’s Apothecary pedals could outlast every other stompbox on your ’board – and even become family heirlooms
See more latest
Most Popular
Red Witch Apothecary Pedals
“It could be something you could bequeath to those you love”: Red Witch’s Apothecary pedals could outlast every other stompbox on your ’board – and even become family heirlooms
Fender Player II Limited-Edition Electric Guitar Moonlight Drive
“Take a lunar journey”: Guitar Center continues its big-brand collaborative hot streak and takes Fender on a Moonlight Drive with a trio of limited-edition Player II models
Ozzy Osbourne and Sammy Hagar
“Tom Morello comes back and says, ‘Guess what? Ozzy wants to sing No More Tears’”: Sammy Hagar reveals how many songs Ozzy Osbourne will perform at his final show
Wizz Jones playing acoustic guitar against a red background
English folk icon Wizz Jones – guitar hero of Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Thurston Moore – has died at 86
Alexi Laiho
“Damn, that guy could shred. Can you imagine what that would have sounded like?” Wednesday 13 says the late Alexi Laiho once came close to joining him and Slipknot’s Joey Jordison in Murderdolls
Left-American rock duo the White Stripes, February 2002. They are Jack White and his ex-wife Meg White; Center-Carol Kaye plays bass guitar in a Los Angeles recording studio in the mid 1960&#039;s; Right-Matt Cameron, Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden
“Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced many artists that followed in their footsteps”: One of the most iconic session players of all time has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside The White Stripes and Soundgarden
Frank Stallone
“My brother's trying to knock Norm down in price. He's worth $800 million. He goes, ‘I'll give you a bottle of whiskey on top’”: Frank Stallone on the prized vintage Epiphone that Sylvester bought him – and the guitar's mysterious origins
Yngwie Malmsteen
"They said, 'We don't have a direction yet, but you got the gig!' I said, 'Well, let me think about it'": Yngwie Malmsteen on why he turned down UFO
Gibson Serj Tankian Les Paul, Fortin Meshuggah pedal, Martin Biosphere, Neural DSP Nano Cortex and Darklglass Anagram
“A huge shake-up in the amp modeler market”: These are the gear releases that have caught my eye this week – and the ones you might have missed
Pete Townshend, members of the rock band The Who, on stage performing live in concert at the Mediolanum Forum during the Back to the Who Tour 51! Assago (Milan), Italy. 19th September 2016
“I loved working with David Gilmour… but that was an uneasy collaboration”: Pete Townshend admits he’s not a natural collaborator – even with bandmates and fellow guitar heroes