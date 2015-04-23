Butch Walker Releases Acoustic Cover of Tove Lo's "Talking Body"

Butch Walker has shared a stripped back version of Tove Lo's "Talking Body" created with piano and acoustic guitar.

Walker's cover reveals the bones of the song, converting the synth-pop anthem into something more intimate.

Butch said of the song, "I've been a sucker for all things Swedish since I was a teenager, so of course I decided to do a cover of 'Talking Body' by Tove Lo."

LISTEN: Butch Walker's Cover of Tove Lo's "Talking Body"

Walker will also headline a full North American tour that starts on April 27 in Pittsburgh, PA and runs through mid-June including stops at Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY, The New York Society for Ethical Culture on May 5, and three sold out dates in Los Angeles at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Walker will be touring with Dallas die-hard Jonathan Tyler as well as the gorgeous harmonies of The Dove & The Wolf. A full list of dates is below.

Butch Walker released his highly anticipated seventh full-length album Afraid Of Ghosts via Dangerbird Records last month to a massive response. The album debuted at #1 on the Top New Artist chart as well as in the Billboard Top 200 and #30 in overall digital albums.

Afraid of Ghosts was met with critical acclaim upon release: Esquire praised its "bright, acoustic driven tunes," Relix called it "a deeply personal, affectingly lovely album," and Billboard pointed out that it was "tender and lovingly constructed."

TOUR DATES

04/27: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre*

04/28: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts*

04/29: Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House*

05/01: Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street*

05/02: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom*

05/04: Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre*

05/05: New York, NY @ Concert Hall, NYSEC*

05/07: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

05/08: Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre*

05/10: Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre*

05/11: Columbia, SC @ Music Farm*

05/12: Charleston, SC @ Music Farm*

05/15: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall*

05/17: Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium*

05/19: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall*

05/20: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues*

05/22: Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center*

05/23: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

05/24: Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre*

05/26: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre*

05/27: Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon*

05/29: Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Center*

05/30: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's*

06/02: Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall*

06/03: St. Louis, MO @ The Duck Room @ Blueberry Hill*

06/04: Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*

06/06: Austin, TX @ Stubbs*

06/07: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre*

06/10: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre*

06/12: Scottsdale, AZ @ Livewire*

06/14: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall*

06/16: Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge*

06/17: Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge*

06/19: Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge*

07/02: London, UK @ Borderline

07/03: Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

07/10: Edinburgh, UK @ Electric Circus

* = w/ Jonathan Tyler & The Dove & The Wolf

Find out more at http://butchwalker.com