Chelsea Wolfe Announces Spring Acoustic Tour with Eels and More Dates with Queens of the Stone Age

Chelsea Wolfe is excited to announce an upcoming tour this Spring with Eels, which will take her across North America for a special acoustic set with strings.

She’ll be joined on stage each night with a violin and keyboard playing new renderings of songs off her acclaimed 2013 record, Pain is Beauty, as well as favorites from the rest of her work.

Wolfe has also announced an additional round of dates with Queens of the Stone Age, reuniting again with the band after a run of shows together this winter.

Wolfe released Unknown Rooms: A Collection of Acoustic Songs in 2012 that proves she knows how to magnificently deliver in the acoustic realm. Here's a taste of Wolfe's acoustic sensibility.

Wolfe has had a remarkable year surrounding Pain is Beauty, including an upcoming collaborative film with prolific director Mark Pellington, Lone. Fans can get a taste of Lone by watching the official video for “Feral Love,” an excerpt from the full film and a stunning visual accompaniment to some of the themes explored on Wolfe’s record, with “nature, sexuality, memory, mortality, forgiveness, love, innocence, fragility, violence and beauty” taking a prominent role, according to Pellington.

Lone will be released on April 1st in a streaming format as well as on custom-designed USB drives, available for pre-order through her artist store.

The concept behind Lone was birthed out of a mutual desire between Wolfe and Pellington to expand upon the concept of a classic music video. What began as an idea for a nine minute short film extended into what is now just under an hour-long piece, with Pellington fleshing out the concept surrounding Chelsea’s lyrics and music. A nonlinear film, Lone takes its dialogue solely from lyrics off Pain is Beauty and explores some of the themes and ideas behind the record.

Lone serves as another major benchmark in Pellington’s remarkable career, taking its place alongside Pearl Jam’s era-defining, award-winning video for “Jeremy,” as well as his canon of videos for U2, INXS, Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, Moby, Michael Jackson, and feature films I Melt With You, The Mothman Prophecies, Arlington Road and Henry Poole Is Here, among others.

Watch the "Feral Love" video here:

Chelsea Wolfe 2014 Tour Dates

05.05.14 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL *

05.06.14 - Roy Wilkins Auditorium - St. Paul, MN *

05.07.14 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI *

05.09.14 - Aragon Ballroom [SOLD OUT] - Chicago, IL *

05.10.14 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheater - Maryland Heights, MO *

05.11.14 - LAZERfest at Central Iowa Expo - Boone, IA *

05.13.14 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO * $

05.14.14 - The Brady Theatre - Tulsa, OK *

05.16.14 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX #

05.17.14 - House of Blues - Houston, TX #

05.19.14 - Strauss Square at AT&T Performing Arts - Dallas, TX #

05.21.14 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO #

05.23.14 - Sheldon Concert Hall – St. Louis, MO #

05.24.14 - Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL #

05.25.14 - Fitzgerald Theatre - St. Paul, MN #

05.27.14 - Winter Garden Theater - Toronto, ON #

05.28.14 - Virgin Mobile Corona Theater - Montreal, QC #

05.29.14 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA #

05.30.14 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA #

05.31.14 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC #

06.01.14 - Apollo Theater - New York, NY #

06.03.14 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI #

06.04.14 - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI #

06.07.14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA #

06.08.14 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR #

06.10.14 - Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CA #

06.11.14 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

08.01.14-08.03.14 - OFF Festival - Katowice, Poland

08.15.14-08.16.14 - Jabberwocky Festival at The Excel Centre - London, UK

* with Queens Of The Stone Age

$ with Primus

# acoustic set, with EELS

Find out more at http://www.chelseawolfe.net/