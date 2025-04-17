“It was tour, tour, tour. I had this moment where I was like, ‘What do I even want out of music?’”: Yvette Young’s fretboard wizardry was a wake-up call for modern guitar playing – but with her latest pivot, she’s making music to help emo kids go to sleep

Features
By ( Total Guitar ) published

Young is in her musician-artist-producer era – leaning into soundtracks, generating ideas with her signature Qi pedal, and reclaiming control of her career, as epitomized by her latest collaboration with Hatch: a suite of Emo Sound Baths

Honoree Yvette Young, recipient of the Inspire Award, performs onstage during the 10th Annual She Rocks Awards at THE RANCH Restaurant on June 02, 2022 in Anaheim, California
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for NAMM)

The name “Yvette Young” immediately conjures the sound of her quasi-pianistic fingerstyle and two-handed tapping-heavy compositions, along with the math-rock-leaning musings of her band, Covet.

However, these past few years have been all about new chapters for the lauded guitarist. The release of solo music is one of them; another is involvement in more experimental projects that allow her to test the boundaries of her creativity and approach to her craft – and, by extension, the future of her career.

Her recent link-up with Hatch, the device and bedtime audio content company, on Emo Sound Baths – an audio channel inspired by being emo in your bedroom – is one such collaboration, which, as Young explains, came at a time when she’s making a conscious decision to expand her songwriting toolkit.

“I got really excited because there's a lot of synchronicity, in a lot of ways. I'm already doing a bunch of ambient stuff for people lately,” she reveals, dialing in from her studio where the Hatch Emo Sound Baths came to life.

magic hour [emo/ambient bedtime soundbath for Hatch] - YouTube magic hour [emo/ambient bedtime soundbath for Hatch] - YouTube
Watch On

“I feel like including the word ‘emo’ was just funny to me, because I never thought the two could go together.”

Another moment that seemed to have been forged by kismet? Young had just gotten back from NAMM, where she demoed her signature pedal with Walrus Audio, the Qi Etherealizer. At the NAMM Show, she had even told Guitar World that she wanted a pedal that “would kind of [help you] sit down and start an idea.”

Now, faced with the task of creating 20-minute-long soundbaths, Young turned to her new pedal to serve as her idea generator.

“It's so daunting to start from nothing, right? To just be faced with the gravity of a blank canvas,” she ponders. “So, for me, the best solution is to start with a wash of color.

“[Using the] Qi, I would just play a progression, and then I'd press freeze on Granular or Phrase Sample, and then I’d just up the reverb on it so that it's really large and dense, and then I’m met with this beautiful field of color. On top of that, I found it pretty easy to be inspired and write a riff.”

Armed with the Qi – and her go-to arsenal of gear, namely, Hologram’s Chroma Console, Collision Devices’ Black Hole Symmetry, Mercury7 Reverb by Meris, DigiTech’s FreqOut, an EBow – plus a dash of inspiration from Hammock, fuzz-fueled black metal, and Jesu – Young set out to create a “microcosm” for each of these five compositions.

Yvette Young's Signature Pedal Journey: Walrus Audio demo & new Ibanez sneak peek at NAMM 2025 - YouTube Yvette Young's Signature Pedal Journey: Walrus Audio demo & new Ibanez sneak peek at NAMM 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

“I think perhaps, by default, I’m a melodically verbose person, so I always want to cram as many things as I can,” she confesses.

“But I think what happens when I'm faced with the prospect of writing something for 20 minutes is, unless I want to be here for six years, I can't cram that many details in every moment, and it's more about the overall picture and the abstraction, rather than concretely spelling out every moment.”

Adding more color to the nascent painting taking shape on her “canvas” (or in this case, a DAW) meant exploring the inextricable link between bedtime, dreams, and memories – a connection she didn’t even realize she needed to dig into until she started listening back to her recordings.

“I would listen and I’d be like, ‘Wow, this really reminds me of sitting by the lake or walking in the neighborhood in my childhood house.’ There are moments where I feel like it [the composition] would be emotionally enhanced if I went out and got some field recordings, so it places you in a setting.

“So I put some morning doves in there…the sound of cars… there are chimes that I sampled. All these little details just contribute to the world-building that I was trying to do.”

Yvette Young demonstrates a Yamaha guitar during Global Media Day at The 2025 NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center on January 22, 2025 in Anaheim, California

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Speaking of world-building, the instruments – and tunings – she used in these recordings continue to expand the guitar Yvette-verse. There’s a sparkly pink Ibanez, equipped with P-90s, which looks suspiciously similar to her own signature Ibanez signature line (Young hints that it “may or may not be coming out”), an Ibanez bass, and a Harmony acoustic whose tone she describes as “beautifully dead.”

For keen-eared listeners, Young also delivers on her penchant for alternate tunings, employing the “American Football tuning, F, A, C, G, C, E,” a variant of that – F, A, C, G, A, E – as well as D, A, D, F#, A, E.

Listening to these recordings, I was happy to find how quintessentially Yvette they still sound – and while many may be quick to complain that such high-profile collaborations are done solely for financial gain, I was curious to ask why she decided to pivot to more soundtrack-adjacent work.

“I think the reason for me pivoting into this kind of stuff isn’t necessarily financial,” she shares. “I was on the model where it's tour, tour, tour. I had this moment last year, or the year before that, where I was just like, ‘What do I even want out of music? Am I enjoying myself?’

“I had a lot of really bad things happen to me these last couple of years. It's almost like the universe just being like, ‘You need to pump the brakes, because bad things can happen.’ I got to a point where I'm like, ‘I just want to quit. I don't know if I'm cut out for this.’”

She continues, “I took a gamble, jumping from being an art teacher to being a touring musician. I can gamble again. I'm gonna go from touring musician to investing in a lot of recording equipment, and we’ll see what happens.

Yvette Young

(Image credit: Eli Chavez)

“In the current industry, which I feel is oversaturated, it's really difficult to figure out how to monetize certain things, especially with streaming being so ass at paying. So part of me taking jobs like this, and why I was really excited when Hatch approached me to do this, is because it aligns so much with what I want to be doing with my career and my time.”

And to assuage the fears of those who might interpret the move as “Yvette is never going to tour again,” Young assured me that she has plenty of projects in the works – including more solo music (and a music video that involves guitar smashing), a flurry of collaborations, and yes, a tour planned with Covet – alongside Claire Puckett on bass and Jessica Burdeaux on drums.

As she sums up, “I'm a musician, and what that means to me is: I make stuff, I write things, I play with sound – and if I can get paid just making stuff that I'd already want to make, then that's just so aligned and such a huge cherry on top.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“There are people who think it makes a big difference to the sound. Stevie always sounded the same whether it was rosewood or maple”: Jimmie Vaughan says your fretboard choice doesn’t matter – and SRV is his proof

“Jeff Beck used to love seeing him and Lenny play live – it feels full circle”: Lenny Kravitz guitarist Craig Ross has been playing Jeff Beck’s $490,000 Yardburst Les Paul onstage for an entire tour

Unlocking the power of 7th chords: expand your guitar chords beyond the basics
See more latest
Most Popular
Jaco Pastorius on 11/15/78 in Chicago, Il. Joni Mitchell performs at the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco - September 7, 1979.
“One of the guys said, ‘Joni, there’s this weird bass player in Florida, you’d probably like him’”: How Joni Mitchell formed an unlikely partnership with Jaco Pastorius
Musician Prince performs on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California
“I said, ‘If I could have it my way it would sound like this,’ and I pulled the bass guitar out of the mix”: Why Prince removed the bassline from When Doves Cry
Lee Kiernan poses with a Fender Player II Mod Stratocaster
“I don’t want a guitar that, the moment I play it, sounds like the blues. Sometimes I want a guitar to sound truly horrendous!” For IDLES’ Lee Kiernan, modding guitars is a gateway to sonic chaos – and Fenders make the perfect platforms
Justus West wearing headphones and playing guitar with a bassist
“The Beyoncé effect is, in fact, real. I got a lot of traffic just from people checking the liner notes”: With three Grammy wins and plaudits from John Mayer, Justus West is one of modern session guitar’s MVPs – but it hasn’t been an easy ride
Norman Harris of Norman&#039;s Rare Guitars poses with a Les Paul at his legendary Tarzana, California guitar store.
“I met Joe when he was 12. He picked up a vintage guitar in one store and they told him to leave. But someone said, ‘This guy called Norm will let you play his stuff’”: The unlikely rise of Norman’s Rare Guitars and the birth of the vintage guitar market
Lee Malia Jackson Pro Series LM-87 signature
“I used to weigh my guitars and use the heaviest one. As I’ve got older and my back’s got worse, lighter guitars are definitely better”: Lee Malia’s Jackson signature completes a full circle 20 years in the making – and it redefines what a Jackson can be
John Mayer and Bob Weir [left] of Dead &amp; Company photographed against a grey background. Mayer wears a blue overshirt and has his signature Silver Sky on his shoulder. Weir wears grey and a bolo tie.
“Every tour was the best I could have done. It was only after that I would listen to more Grateful Dead and realize I hadn’t come close”: John Mayer and Bob Weir reflect on 10 years of Dead & Company – and why the Sphere forced them to reassess everything
June Millington performs onstage with Fanny at City Hall in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on May 30, 1973
“I use a spark plug to play slide. It's a trick Lowell George showed me. It gets incredible sustain – metal on metal”: In the face of sexist skepticism, Fanny's June Millington carved a unique six-string path, and inspired countless players in the process
A black-and-white action shot of Sergeant Thunderhoof perform live: [from left] Mark Sayer, Dan Flitcroft, Jim Camp and Josh Gallop
“There’d been three-minute solos, which were just ridiculous – and knackering to play live!” Stoner-doom merchants Sergeant Thunderhoof may have toned down the self-indulgence, but their 10-minute epics still get medieval on your eardrums
Patrick James Eggle is photographed in. his workshop with a vintage screwdriver in the foreground.
“For years, the only 12-string acoustics I got my hands on, the necks always pulled off after a bit. I earned a lot of money replacing them!” Why one of the UK’s most prolific luthiers is a bolt-on acoustic die-hard