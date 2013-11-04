Chris Cornell Adds December US Dates to His Acclaimed “Songbook” Acoustic Tour

On October 15th, Chris Cornell began his second North American “Songbook” acoustic tour in San Diego. The tour will continue throughout the month of November, and due to overwhelming demand, four additional December dates have been added to the run:

12/2 Charlotte, NC @ Blumenthal Performing Arts - Knight Theater

12/3 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

12/5 Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center – Knight Concert Hall

12/6 St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

The “Songbook” tour is a series of intimate shows highlighting songs that Chris has written throughout his illustrious career, including a few surprise covers. This will also be the first time US fans will hear a handful of acoustic arrangements of songs from 2012's critically-acclaimed King Animal, Soundgarden’s first new studio album in over 16 years. American/Sri Lankan folk artist, Bhi Bhiman, has joined Cornell on the tour as the opener.

In the past month, Cornell has also made two special guest appearances on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon with the Avett Brothers. Additionally, Chris recently penned an original track for the film 12 Years A Slave, entitled “Misery Chain,” featuring Joy Williams of the Civil Wars. The soundtrack will be out digitally via Columbia Records on 11/5 and physically on 11/19.

“I was moved by this film and the story in a way that transcends any film experience I have ever had,” said Cornell. “I was inspired to write a hundred different songs, but finally landed on one based on what I believe is an extremely important message I took from this man’s journey. Compassion, basic human rights and love must be our priorities above race, religion or commerce. Every generation needs a reminder of that simple idea.”

Check out the track here:

Chris Cornell has the ability to connect with listeners like few others of our time. He has maintained his own unique identity over more than two decades as a singer, songwriter, and lyricist, and has contributed to the catalogs of celebrated rock bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of The Dog. As a solo artist, Chris has contributed original songs to multiple movie soundtracks, including the 2013 summer blockbuster Man of Steel, and became the first American male singer to write and perform the theme song for the James Bond franchise in Casino Royale. He was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his original song, “The Keeper” written for the film Machine Gun Preacher and wrote the song “Live to Rise” performed by Soundgarden in the mega-hit Disney film The Avengers. Cornell also had the honor of performing at the 2008 Kennedy Center Honors Gala, and at the 2013 Obama Presidential Inaugural Ball.

Tickets for the new tour dates are on sale now! Visit www.chriscornell.com for more information on the Songbook tour and Chris Cornell.

Remaining “Songbook” Tour Dates:

11/5 Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts

11/6 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *SOLD OUT*

11/13 Kingston, NY @ Ulster PAC

11/15 Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre*SOLD OUT*

11/16 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *SOLD OUT*

11/17 Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre & PAC

11/19 Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

11/20 New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater

11/22 Reading, PA @ Sovereign Performing Arts Center

11/23 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *SOLD OUT*

11/24 Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium *SOLD OUT*

11/26 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre*SOLD OUT*

11/27 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House*SOLD OUT*

11/29 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino & Spa – Music Box*SOLD OUT*

11/30 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino & Spa – Music Box *SOLD OUT*

