Christina Perri Announced as Special Guest on Ed Sheeran’s Fall Tour

Christina Perri will hit the road this fall as the special guest on the second leg of Ed Sheeran’s North American headline tour.

The singer/songwriter will join her label mate Sheeran, kicking off September 3 at Houston, Texas’ BBVA Compass Stadium.

Promoted by AEG Live & The Messina Group (TMG), the month-long trek will continue through September 23.

Tickets for these shows go on sale starting on April 10. For more ticket information and tour updates, please visit www.christinaperri.com/tou

It has been quite a year for Christina Perri since the release of her acclaimed second album Head or Heart. In addition to high profile TV appearances, performances and live events, Perri has been on her biggest worldwide headline tour to date including sold out shows in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Christina also did a string of dates with OneRepublic as special guest on last summer’s “Native Summer Tour” and joined forces with Demi Lovato for a run of dates on the North American leg of her blockbuster fall tour.

Watch Perri cover Dean Martin’s “I Will”:

“Human,” the acclaimed first single from Head or Heart, was certified RIAA platinum for sales now well in excess of 1 million. Hailed by Billboard as a “delicate alt-pop ballad that should delight supporters of (Perri’s) breakthrough single “Jar of Hearts,” the track proved another colossal hit for Perri, lighting up the Top 10 at multi-format radio outlets nationwide, while also ascending to Top 10 status on the iTunes Store.

In addition, the “Human” companion video – directed by Elliott Sellers (Jason Mraz, Young The Giant, Portugal. The Man) – was an online phenomenon, drawing more than 58 million views and counting at Perri’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, the album features the singles “Burning Gold” and “The Words” not to mention the upbeat fan favorite, “Be My Forever,” the duet that Christina did with Ed Sheeran.

Named iTunes’ “Breakthrough Pop Artist of 2011,” Perri earned critical applause and an increasingly fervent fan following with her extraordinary debut, lovestrong. Highlighted by the 4x-platinum certified smash, “Jar of Hearts,” the album – produced by GRAMMY®-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (The White Stripes, My Morning Jacket) – entered the SoundScan/Billboard 200 among the top 5 upon its initial 2011 release, while also proving an unqualified international sensation with top 5 success in Australia and Ireland as well as top 10 sales in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Perri followed lovestrong. with the RIAA 4x-platinum certified hit single, “A Thousand Years.” The track was a multi-format radio favorite, with top 10 airplay at Hot AC and top 25 spins at CHR/Top 40 outlets nationwide.

CHRISTINA PERRI DATES

WITH ED SHEERAN