Guitar World deals of the week: save $190 on a Player II Strat, bag a bargain JHS pedal plus some perfect last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

It's Father's Day this weekend so if you've forgotten to get something for your dad, don't worry I've got you covered. I've grabbed some perfect last-minute deals that don't require any shipping, so you can ensure you get something in time for the special day – thank me later!

If your dad has been particularly great this year and you really want to treat them, you can get a bonus $50 on Fender when you spend $400 or more on a gift card. It's a great way to top up your gift fund if you were planning on buying a new axe for Father's Day.

If your dad's playing has seen better days and you're tired of listening to out-of-tune bends, then a massive 65% off Guitar Tricks annual full access seems like the perfect antidote. Normally costing $359 it also includes premium bootcamp access and a guitar setup e-book worth $108 - completely free of charge.

On the subject of online guitar lessons, Truefire also has a great deal running for Father's Day, letting you take advantage of a generous 60% off an annual plan. That takes the price down to just $99, which works out to just $8.25 a month which is an absolute steal in my opinion.

At Musician's Friend, it's still electric guitar month, so you can continue to bag up to 40% off a range of guitars and guitar gear. To be honest not much has changed since I last covered this sale, but it's absolutely the place to be if you want a new electric guitar with big savings on Fender, Gibson, Music Man, Epiphone, PRS, and more.

The savings on electric guitars have ended at Guitar Center but you can still grab up to 35% off acoustic guitars until June 25th. It's a great way to get a big saving on some top-tier acoustic guitars, and one of the best acoustic sales I've seen so far this year.

Positive Grid is running a Dads & Grads promo with up to 20% off a small selection of their smart amps and accessories. I highlighted the Spark Link as the product to buy in a recent Guitar World article, and there's a decent saving on Spark Live if you want a do-it-all guitar amp slash PA speaker.

There's not much for guitarists over at Sweetwater at the moment, certainly nothing new since I checked it out last week. There are still some nice deals on ESP, Gretsch, and Guild guitars in their Dealzone though.

That's your lot for sales action this week and as usual, I've picked out some of my favorite individual deals for you below. Make sure to check back next when I'll be back with more big savings for you.

Editor's picks

Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $649.99 at Musician's Friend The Player II Strat delivers superb value for money even at full price, so I had to jump on this awesome deal at Guitar Center. With $190 off you're getting an incredibly well-playing guitar that you can practice, record, and gig with. I got to review the Player II Strat when it was announced and I found it to feature an effortlessly playable neck profile, with pickups that very much deliver all of those classic Strat tones with a modern edge.

JHS Morning Glory V4: was $199 now $159.20 at Sweetwater Sound The JHS Morning Glory V4 is one of our favorite overdrive pedals here at Guitar World, and we love it for its lack of color on your base tone. It doesn't massively change your tone, but instead feels like it has an enhancement effect on your sound, kind of like using a filter on your Instagram story. With a nice $39.80 discount at Sweetwater, it's a great buy if you're looking for a new overdrive pedal for your 'board.

TrueFire All Access Annual Plan: was $249 now $99 at TrueFire We all love buying new gear, but investing in your actual playing will take you much further. This TrueFire All Access Annual Plan will give you measurable improvements in your guitar playing, and with a huge $150 off, it's amazing value for a year's worth of lessons. It's a great option if you're looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift too, as it can be delivered instantly.

Positive Grid Spark Link: was $129 now $103 at Positive Grid Small and unobtrusive, simple to use, and with excellent sound quality, the Positive Grid Spark Link is a brilliant guitar wireless system for home use. It’s got a hefty 20% discount in the Dads & Grads sale over at the official Positive Grid website, coming in at ever so slightly above the $100 mark which makes it exceptional value for money.

Gretsch Jim Dandy Deltoluxe: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Guitar Center If you're looking for a bargain acoustic guitar, I think you can do a lot worse than the Gretsch Jim Dandy. It sounds good, looks cool, and plays great and with a decent $30 reduction at Guitar Center, it's superb value for money. It's a small body acoustic that I found sits rather nicely on the lap, and the size and price make it an ideal guitar for sofa strumming.

Fender Mustang Micro Plus and Case bundle: was $169.98 now $139.99 at Fender The Fender Mustang Micro Plus is amongst my favorite headphone amps thanks to its compact size and great tones. It's really unobtrusive and fit in seamlessly into my practice regimen when I was testing it. This bundle is really great value for money because it's the same cost as the Mustang Micro Plus is going for at other retailers, so you're essentially getting the handy carry case free of charge.

Guitar Tricks: 65% off full access

This deal is a great last-minute gift for Father's Day, but it's also just a great deal in general if you want to improve your playing. With a massive saving on full access to the Guitar Tricks platform for 12 months, you'll be able to significantly upgrade your playing technique for relatively little money.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: