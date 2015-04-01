Dia Frampton to Headline She Rocks Showcase at the ASCAP Expo

The Women’s International Music Network (WiMN) announces acclaimed singer/songwriter Dia Frampton as the headlining act for the official 2015 She Rocks Showcase.

The event takes place during the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO on Fri., May 1, 2015, at the Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill in Hollywood, Calif.

The Showcase, which brings together female artists to perform in front of industry experts, media representatives, artists, publishers and more during one of the most prestigious songwriting events of the year, will culminate with Casio artist Frampton’s vocal prowess and dynamic performance.

Several additional female acts will be selected to perform during the evening from submissions to The WiMN. See more information about submitting here: www.thewimn.com/ascapshowcase.

“We are so excited to have Dia Frampton as our featured performer,” said WiMN Founder Laura B. Whitmore. “She is such a talented musician, and will be a huge inspiration to aspiring female talent performing and attending that night.”

With six number-one singles across Asia as a solo artist, Frampton has established herself as a prolific songwriter, collaborating with distinguished artists from around the world, including Lindsey Stirling, The Crystal Method, M83, and Singto Numchok. Currently, she is working with her band ARCHIS, which pairs her with renowned film composer Joseph Trapanese, the musical mastermind behind Tron, Oblivion, and Insurgent. In February, ARCHIS released a self-titled EP through Nettwerk Music Group. The band is now writing their debut album, to be released later this year. Find out more about Dia Frampton at www.archismusic.com.

Watch ARCHIS here:

The She Rocks Showcase will take place on Fri., May 1, 2015, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the heart of Hollywood at the Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, located at 1724 Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, across the street from the ASCAP Expo headquarters at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The ASCAP Expo runs April 30 – May 2, 2015. The Showcase will feature free hors d'oeuvres, drink specials, and a Casio PX-350 digital piano giveaway.

The Showcase is sponsored by Casio, Taylor Guitars, 108 Rock Star Guitars and Acoustic Nation. An EXPO badge is not required to attend or participate in the Showcase. To learn more, visit www.thewimn.com/ascapshowcase.