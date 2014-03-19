Exclusive Video Premiere: moe. "Blond Hair and Blue Eyes"

Today we're excited to present you the world premiere of moe.'s music video for "Blond Hair and Blue Eyes."

The song is featured on the band's upcoming album No Guts, No Glory, available May 27, 2014 on Sugar Hill / Vanguard Records.

For nearly 25 years, moe. has let their knack for dynamic, democratic improvisation influence nearly every facet of the band's existence.

In concert, they stretch the boundaries of their source material into intricate, set-long suites where distinct songs seamlessly segue into one another in exhilarating fashion.

Behind the scenes, moe. continues to evolve – to test their musicianship and songwriting while growing as an ensemble – by applying the same resourcefulness and willingness to take risks to their studio recordings.

The fittingly titled No Guts, No Glory finds moe. at their most inventive, infectious, and resilient. The album's eleven songs (fourteen on the deluxe CD, digital, and double vinyl editions) took a winding path into existence, as the band's initial intentions fell victim to logistical hurdles.

"Sometimes you have to adapt on the fly and just improvise," says guitarist and vocalist Chuck Garvey. "We had these songs that were written with an acoustic album in mind. But we ended up making a whole different thing."

Below, check out the bouncing, horn-driven "Blond Hair and Blue Eyes" to get a taste of what's to come on No Guts, No Glory.

Purchase the track here, and find out more about the band at moe.org.