George Harrison and Bob Dylan Rehearse for the Concert for Bangladesh

Here’s a rare clip of two denim-clad musical legends performing together with acoustic guitars.

It’s George Harrison and Bob Dylan rehearsing “If Not For You” before the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971.

“If Not For You” was penned by Dylan and appears on his 1970 album, New Morning. That same year, Harrison released his own version of the song on his post-Beatles masterpiece, All Things Must Pass. Organized by Harrison and Ravi Shankar, the Concert for Bangladesh consisted of two benefit concerts that took place August 1, 1971. The event drew 40,000 people to New York City's Madison Square Garden.

