Guitar Republic's "Funky Sexy Republic" — Video Finds

Here’s a kick ass performance by the acoustic guitar masters of Guitar Republic, “Funky Sexy Republic.”

I can’t stop watching!

Employing every technique you can think of—tapping, plucking, bowing, strumming, and more — this trio of Sergio Altamura, Stefano Barone and Pino Forastiere give it their all!

Hailing from Italy, this trio continues to lend their unique talents to guitar exploration together and individually.

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Guitar-Republic/114496445234409?ref=br_tf

Prepare for some awesomeness here: