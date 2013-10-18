Inspiration: Don Felder Tells the Story Behind The Eagles' "Hotel California"

Don Felder (The Eagles)

“Hotel California” Hotel California (1976)

“I had just leased this house out on the beach at Malibu -- I guess it was around 1974 or ‘75.

I remember sitting in the living room on a spectacular July day with the doors wide open. I had a bathing suit on and was sitting on this couch, soaking wet, thinking the world is a wonderful place to be.

I had this acoustic 12-string and started tinkling around with it, and those ‘Hotel California’ chords just kind of oozed out. I had a TEAC four-track set up in one of the back bedrooms and I ran back there to put this idea down before I forgot it.

I also had one of those Rhythm Ace [a Sixties-era drum machine made by Acetone] things, and I remember it was set to play this cha-chat beat. I play the 12 string on top of that.

A few days later I came up with bass line and mixed the whole thing to mono. Flenn had this idea [for the lyrics] -- the fantasy of California. It’s supposed to be microcosm of the world."

