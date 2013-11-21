Jamestown Revival Announce December Tour Dates

Jamestown Revival have announced a string of tour dates around the west coast this December. The band will be touring beginning on December 8 in San Diego at Lestats, before playing in Los Angeles on December 10 at the Troubadour. The tour continues with dates in San Francisco, Seattle, and other cities, before ending on December 21 in Denver at the Bluebird Theater. For the details of the full itinerary, see below.

Jamestown Revival are touring in support of their most recent release, The California EP. The EP features three new songs and one cover, all self-produced by the band. The EP provides a taste of what's to come on the band's upcoming debut album, to be released next year. One such song is "California (Cast Iron Soul)," which lends its name to the EP, and is a fitting ode to The Golden State. Stream "California (Cast Iron Soul)" at the link below.

Jamestown Revival - "California (Cast Iron Soul)":

Jamestown Revival is made up of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, two close friends who grew up together in the small Texas town of Magnolia. From a young age, they shared a love for music as well as the outdoors. About an hour north of Magnolia, TX, there was some old family land with a dilapidated ranch house where they spent the better part of their adolescence.

At one point or another, music from Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Everly Brothers, to fellow Texans Willie Nelson, Guy Clark, and Stevie Ray Vaughan found it's way through an old pair of speakers that sat on the back porch. The pair spent the day exploring that thousand-acre plot of land, and when the sun went down they took to the records of the songwriters and bands that inspired them.

At the age of 22, they moved to Austin and began to craft a sound of their own. Deeply rooted in harmony, they merged the sounds of the South with classic American, and Western rock. Looking for adventure, as well as a change of pace, they eventually made the decision to head west and make the move to Los Angeles, CA. There, the duo wrote the songs that would become The California EP and their upcoming full-length debut.

In order to capture the spirit of the music, the two found a log cabin high within the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. The pair, along with their band and engineer, set out to convert it in to a temporary recording studio. With wild moose right outside the window, and aspen leaves spinning in the wind, they tracked 14 songs. Performed live, with no headphones, and entirely to tape, the process captured the moments in the room.

Jamestown Revival Tour Dates

Dec 08 - San Diego, CA @ LEstats

Dec 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

Dec 11 - Redlands, CA @ Hangar 24 Craft Brewery

Dec 12 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

Dec 15 - Bellingham, WA @ Green Frog Acoustic Tavern

Dec 16 - Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

Dec 17 - Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

Dec 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Bar Deluxe

Dec 21 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

