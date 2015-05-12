Jamestown Revival Delivers "Company Man" Live in a Van — Video Premiere

Here’s a fun video. It’s Jamestown Revival kickin’ it up live in a decked out van at this year’s SXSW.

The new song “Company Man" is a down and dirty slide-fest with a great background and some killer vocal harmonies.

Catchy as hell, this straight ahead bluesy rocker is stuck in my brain!

Texas-bred/Los Angeles-based self-described "back-porch folk-rock" duo Jamestown Revival formed in 2011 around the talents of childhood friends Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance. Growing up together in the small Texas town of Magnolia, Clay and Chance spent their formative years listening to artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Willie Nelson, the Everly Brothers, Guy Clark, and John Prine, each eventually carving out his own unique niche as a solo artist.

The duo spent time in Austin before relocating to Los Angeles, where they began writing together in earnest. The duo's resulting debut long-player, a highly autobiographical collection of harmony-laden, Western-tinged indie folk songs in the vein of Shovels & Rope, the Avett Brothers, and the Lumineers, was recorded to tape in a log cabin in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, and released via Wild Bunch Records in 2014.

JAM IN THE VAN is the world’s first solar powered mobile music studio and performance session platform, providing a one-of-a-kind music discovery experience, has featured over 500 artists since being founded by Dave Bell, Jake Cotler, and Louis Peek in Venice, California in 2011.