Jellyfish Live Radio Acoustic Performances Released

Back in the early '90s I was a HUGE Jellyfish fan, digging their only two albums, Spilt Milk and Bellybutton with a passion. So when the news that several unreleased songs recorded acoustically from radio appearances were finally going to see the light of day, I had to jump on it. Here's the scoop!

Omnivore Recordings will release Radio Jellyfish, a 10-track collection of acoustic radio performances, on December 10, 2013. Nine of the tracks have never before been released (yay!!). The ten tracks are culled from two international radio stops, one in Holland, the other in Australia, in 1993, that showcase Jellyfish unplugged.

The foursome — at this time Andy Sturmer, Roger Manning, Tim Smith and Eric Dover — played tracks from both LPs, and some covers. Apart from one track first released on the out-of-print Fan Club box set (and included here), acoustic Jellyfish — without a net — has not been explored. That’s nine previously unissued performances, tracks unheard since their international broadcast two decades ago.

Radio Jellyfish offers the bare essence of why Jellyfish is beloved: the voices, the songs. I can't wait to tune in!

Here's a teaser:

Here's the track list:

RADIO JELLYFISH — Live radio broadcasts 1993

1. New Mistake

2. She Still Loves Him

3. I Can Hear the Grass Grow*

4. Baby’s Coming Back

5. The Man I Used To Be

6. Joining a Fan Club

7. The King Is Half Undressed

8. The Ghost at Number One

9. That Is Why

10. No Matter What

All tracks previously unissued except *

Find out more at Ominivore Recordings

Laura B. Whitmore is the editor of Guitar World's Acoustic Nation. A singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area, she's also a veteran music industry marketer, and has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents Dean Markley, Peavey Electronics, SIR Entertainment Services, Music First, Guitar World and many more. Laura is the founder of the Women in Music Network at thewimn.com, producer of the She Rocks Awards and the Women's Music Summit and co-hosts regular songwriter nights for the West Coast Songwriters Association. More at mad-sun.com.