Joan Armatrading to Bring Last Major World Tour to the US

Legendary singer/songwriter/guitarist Joan Armatrading will soon bring her last major world tour to the United States.

For the first time in her four-decade plus career, Armatrading's "Me Myself I" world tour features her performing her entire set solo.

The British singer/songwriter/guitarist/instrumentalist, best known for such worldwide hits as "Love And Affection," "Me Myself I," "Drop The Pilot" and many more, performs for nearly two hours per show sharing the highlights of her extensive career, singing, playing guitar and piano.

The set also includes an intimate photo montage, narrated by Armatrading herself, which beautifully captures her career in pictures.

The American leg of the "Me Myself I" world tour kicks off on April 8 at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, ME and runs through mid-May. Please see below for tour dates.

Of the "Me, Myself, I" world tour, Joan Armatrading commented, "'I will never retire but this will be the last major tour that I will undertake. For the first time these concerts will be me solo on stage playing the guitar and piano and singing. I want these concerts to be a special lively interactive one to one experience. I have absolutely enjoyed the last 42 years of performances but now, with my final major tour, I want to capture a unique memory for both myself and the audience."

Armatrading's "Me Myself I" world tour has been winning rave reviews from the media globally with The Argus (Brighton, England) declaring, "The veteran performer didn't just take to the stage...she owned it..." and The Stourbridge News (Stourbridge, England) avowing, "Accompanying herself on either guitar or piano, Joan showed what an accomplished musician she is as well as possessing a truly original voice and wonderful songwriting skills."

After more than four decades of touring, countless Grammy and Brit Award nominations, a BA (Hons) degree in History, seven honorary degrees, and many more personal and professional highlights, it is fair to say Joan Armatrading is a woman of substance. Armatrading's current world tour kicked off in South Africa, 2014. With nearly every show to date a complete sellout, it sees her on the road until the end of 2015 and encompasses the Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and more concerts in South Africa.

Armatrading performs “Love and Affection” in 1976:

Joan Armatrading "Me Myself I" North American tour dates:

APRIL

8 Brownfield, ME The Stone Mountain Arts Center

9 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

10 Boston, MA Berklee Performance Center

11 Westhampton Beach, NY Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

12 Albany, NY Hart Centre/Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center

15 Alexandria, VA Birchmere Music Hall

16 Alexandria, VA Birchmere Music Hall

17 New York, NY The Concert Hall At The New York Society For Ethical

Culture

18 Collingswood, NJ Scottish Rite Auditorium

19 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

22 Kent, OH The Kent Stage

23 Chicago, IL City Winery Chicago

24 Chicago, IL City Winery Chicago

25 Nashville, TN City Winery Nashville

27 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre

29 Atlanta, GA Symphony Hall/Woodruff Arts Center

30 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

MAY

1 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

2 Orlando, FL The Plaza Theatre

3 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

5 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

6 Santa Barbara, CA Lobero Theatre

7 Carmel By The Sea, CA Sunset Center

8 Grass Valley, CA Veteran's Memorial Auditorium

9 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

For more information please visit www.joanarmatrading.com.