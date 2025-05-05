“I will miss laughing with her about sports and crying with her about politics”: Tom Morello leads tributes to groundbreaking singer-songwriter Jill Sobule

Ground-breaking singer-songwriter and human rights activist Jill Sobule died in a house fire last week (May 1) aged 66.

Her 1995 hit I Kissed a Girl made history as the first openly gay-themed song to crack the Billboard Top 20, while her alt-rock anthem Supermodel featured in the soundtrack to the coming-of-age teen comedy Clueless that same year.

Sobule was beloved by political figures like Bernie Sanders and female cultural icons like Lisa Simpson in equal measure – she was a guest star on the Season 31 Simpsons episode Marge the Lumberjill, for which she penned an original song.

In an official statement confirming her passing, Sobule’s work is described as “at once deeply personal and socially conscious, seriously funny, and derisively tragic.”

Sobule’s final creative project was the musical F*ck 7th Grade, a New York Times Critic’s pick and Drama Desk nominated show, which debuted at New York City’s Wild Project Theater in 2022.

Todd Rundgren produced her 1990 debut album, Things Here Are Different. That led to her signing a deal with Atlantic five years later, with her career-defining self-titled album released on the label that year.

Across her 12 albums, few topics were out-of-bounds in her lyrics; from capital punishment to shoplifting, anorexia, and LGBTQ+ rights. She would later write the theme song for the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She has performed with Neil Young, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon, and Tom Morello. The Rage Against the Machine man has taken to Instagram to reflect on her passing.

He writes, “Rest in peace beloved Jill Sobule. My dear friend and comrade for over 20 years, we played many good shows together for many good causes. A witty satirist and die-hard Broncos & Nuggets fan, I will surely miss laughing with her about sports and crying with her about politics and vice versa.

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) A photo posted by on

“I Kissed A Girl was the first openly gay song to crack the top 20 and F*ck 7th Grade was spectacular. I loved her a lot and will miss her mightily. I dearly hope she and mutual friend Wayne Kramer [of MC5] will carry on the conversation on beauty, truth, and justice from the great beyond. God bless you, Jill.”

Writing on X, Tracy Chapman says she is “deeply saddened” by the news, adding, “Let us listen to her music to honor the wonderful singer-songwriter she was.”

Firebrand Fridays - Tom Morello - Which Side Are You On? (Florence Reese) - Genghis Cohen 5/29/15 - YouTube Watch On

Sobule's representatives have confirmed that a formal memorial celebrating her life and legacy will take place during the summer.