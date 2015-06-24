JUTAUN Perform "Who Am I" Live — Exclusive Acoustic Video Premiere

Here’s a really gorgeous performance by New Jersey trio, JUTAUN titled “Who Am I.”

The song appears on the band’s upcoming EP Back To Life releasing July 8.

This video finds the band performing a touching acoustic version.

Heartfelt and laced with gorgeous harmonies and lovely instrumentation, it’s extremely well done. There must have been some magic moments in the studio!

"The music video for 'Who Am I' focuses on a broader story that is backdropped with our song," says the band. "We really wanted the live session video to focus on the performance and nuances of the song itself.”

This stripped down version has it’s own special touches that go far beyond the usual acoustic vid.

Check it out here:

JUTAUN band has gained international exposure with their viral single, "By The River," which reached #87on the AAA Billboard Charts.

Jake Evans (percussion & vocals), Jamie Evans (guitar & vocals), and Samoeun Cheng (vocals) together are creating a musical movement that gives people an opportunity to start a conversation. The group is quickly winning the respect of music lovers everywhere, so much so that legendary producer Leon Huff (The O'Jays, Dusty Springfield) decided to take these men under his leadership, and mentored them throughout their journey.

The trio has since continuously evolved their sound to evoke an energy that can be enjoyed for eternity. JUTAUN's timeless, out-of-every-box music is for everyone, at any given time, in any location.

No strangers to the road, JUTAUN has performed in countless venues and festivals across the country, including an appearance at SXSW 2015.

With excitement towards the upcoming release, Jamie Evans explains, "This EP will be the first time people get a real look at the new evolution of JUTAUN."

For more information, please visit: http://jutaun.com/.