LA Bluegrass Situation Artist Sessions Debut Featuring Punch Brothers —Watch Now!

The Bluegrass Situation has announced a special festival edition of their web video series Sitch Sessions on TheBluegrassSituation.com.

Every Tuesday for the next five weeks, one artist performing at this year's 2015 LA Bluegrass Situation festival at the Greek Theater on October 3 will be featured.

The first of the sessions released today features Grammy-nominated bluegrass outfit Punch Brothers, performing on the roof of the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood before their sold out show in April.

The 2015 LA Bluegrass Situation will take place October 3 at the Greek

Theatre in Los Angeles. Main stage artists also include Dawes (coming off of their recently released, critically lauded album All Your Favorite Bands), Gregory Alan Isakov, The Lone Bellow and Della Mae (both veterans of the 2015 sold out Stagecoach Festival). The festival will also feature a daytime plaza stage with performances by up-and-coming acts Sam Outlaw, Spirit Family Reunion, Jonny Fritz, The Dustbowl Revival, and The Wild Reeds.

Watch the LA Bluegrass Situation: Artist Session with Punch Brothers:

The combined collective represents the breadth of talent The Bluegrass Situation has come to represent, bridging the musical gap between traditional and progressive, and showcasing the impact Los Angeles has on the bluegrass scene with the rise of LA natives Dawes, Sam Outlaw, Dustbowl Revival and The Wild Reeds.

Presented by The Bluegrass Situation, Goldenvoice, and Nederlander Concerts, the 2015 LA Bluegrass Situation marks the fifth year of the annual event co-founded by actor/comedian/musician Ed Helms.

The Greek Theatre will host the event for the first time this year; it originated at legendary LA venue Largo, and then grew to the Theatre at The Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The 2015 program features a full day of music, food, culture, and activities, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the 2015 LA Bluegrass Situation on October 3 are on sale now. Tickets and more information are available at GreekTheatreLA.com, and AXS.com.