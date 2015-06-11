Larkin Poe Deliver "Hey Sinner" — Live Acoustic Video

You know when something great hits you right upside the head. It's a revelation!

That's kind of what happened when I came across the amazingly talented Lovell sisters of Larkin Poe.

With chops that have put them on stage and on tour with the likes of Elvis Costello, Conor Oberst and more, Larkin Poe share their substantial original talents on their latest album KIN.

I had the pleasure of seeing them live recently and couldn't wait to reconnect to have them shoot a few acoustic videos just for us. Lucky for me they were very obliging!

Here's the first of our series of live videos featuring Rebecca on acoustic guitar and Megan wailing on lap steel.

Check them out here and then go to larkinpoe.com for more!

This video was shot by Samm Bahman for Acoustic Nation.