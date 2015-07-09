Larkin Poe Perform "Stubborn Love" — Exclusive Live Video

Here's our final installment in our trio of excellent acoustic videos from the sisters of Larkin Poe. It's their original song "Stubborn Love."

With chops that have put them on stage and on tour with the likes of Elvis Costello, Conor Oberst and more, Larkin Poe share their substantial original talents on their latest album KIN.

We spent an hour or two filming some of their favorites. Here they combine acoustic guitar and lap steel along with killer vocal harmonies.

If you like this one, also check out our recording of "Hey Sinner" here and "Jailbreak" here.

Check them out below and then go to larkinpoe.com for more!