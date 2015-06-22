Larkin Poe Performs "Jailbreak" Live — Exclusive Acoustic Video

Here's something to start your week off right.

It's the incredibly talented duo of Rebecca and Megan Lovell performing "Jailbreak" live.

With chops that have put them on stage and on tour with the likes of Elvis Costello, Conor Oberst and more, Larkin Poe share their substantial original talents on their latest album KIN.

We spent an hour or two filming some of their favorites. Here they combine acoustic guitar and lap steel along with killer vocal harmonies for a satisfying romp.

If you like this one, also check out our recording of "Hey Sinner" here>>

Check them out below and then go to larkinpoe.com for more!

This video was shot by Samm Bahman for Acoustic Nation.