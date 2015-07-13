Lost Element Shares "Twenty Five" — Acoustic Video Premiere

Here’s a groovy cut to start your week off right.

It’s Lost Element’s acoustic video version of their song “Twenty Five.” The studio version of the track appears on their upcoming album Stereo Dream, due out this Fall.

Cool acoustic guitar riffs, smooth vocals, funkified bass, and excellent lyrics — it’s all good. The open-feeling percussion helps propel this song into stuck-on-the-brain territory. This band knows how to come together to deliver an excellent performance of a solid song.

The band shares, “We really wanted to show a different side of the band for this video. We tried to create a more intimate environment for the viewers. "Twenty Five is such an up beat full of energy song, that we felt like recording an acoustic video like this would create a good contrast.”

Watch now!

Hailing from Houston, TX, Lost Element has quickly established itself as one of the most promising new Alt/Pop artists on the scene.

Behind Lost Element’s sound are the three core writing members Omar Lopez (Lead Vocals), Brian Barrett (Drums and Backup Vocals), andTrace Sisson (Guitar and backup Vocals), along with youthful dynamic duo of Kenny Conlon (Bass) and Frank Vazquez (Guitar and backup Vocals).

Lost Element has built a strong and devoted fan base in Houston, playing large music festivals including 94.5 The Buzz‘s Weenie Roast, supporting Awolnation and Hoobastank as well as opening for many national acts at clubs and theatres in the area. Critical acclaim includes their winning the “New band of the Year” award at the 2011 Texas Buzz Music Awards.

“Twenty Five” is the first single from their new album, Stereo Dream, which is set to release this fall. It’s produced by up and comer Bryce Bordone. The new album shows a marked evolution in their sound, presenting a dynamic mix of new wave pop, alternative drive, and indie hooks.

More at http://www.lostelement.com

Tour dates: