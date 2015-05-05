Luca Stricagnoli Plays Three Acoustic Guitars for 'The Last of the Mohicans' Performance — Video

Here’s not something you see everyday.

It’s Candy Rat Records artist Luca Stricagnoli’s take on "Promentory” from the The Last Of The Mohicans soundtrack.

In it, Stricagnoli’s sits a 7-string acoustic on his lap, and two other guitars (a baritone and standard) on nearby stands.

With a violin bow in his right hand, he frets the notes with his left, while bowing the guitars around him at the same time! Impressive stuff, and beautiful too.

Later in the clip, Stricagnoli implements some percussive elements to kick the song into high gear.

According to the video’s description, the three guitars are made by luthier Davide Serracini.

Find out more about Luca Stricagnoli here.