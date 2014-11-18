Dave Doll’s Latest Pro Tip - How Strings Are Made

Here at Martin, we believe that the strings are the vocal cords of the guitar and should not be looked at as merely an accessory.

We pour the same care and compassion into our strings as we do our fine acoustic instruments.

Martin’s resident pro and manager of customer repair, Dave Doll, gives viewers insight on how Martin strings are made.

From the production process to various inspections, here is your step-by-step guide on how Martin produces guitar strings.

Watch the How Strings Are Made episode of Dave Doll’s Pro Tips here.

