Martin Ambassador Valerie June’s Big Year

2014 was the year of the talented singer/songwriter and Martin Ambassador Valerie June.

Valerie’s “organic moonshine roots” music has captivated audiences.

Her 2013 album Pushin’ Against A Stone, produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, has won glowing reviews and earned Valerie a nomination for ‘Best New Artist Debut’ at the Blues Music Awards.

This year, Valerie has toured in the United States and Europe and performed at big name festivals like Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival. With praises in Vogue, NPR, and CBS News, Valerie is slated for continued success in 2015.

To learn more about Valerie June, click here.