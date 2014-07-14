Every Martin owner has a Martin Story and we want to hear yours!

Send us a three-minute video telling us your Martin Story and you could be on our YouTube channel as our “Video of the Month.”

You can watch “Jack’s Martin Story” which was our featured video of the month for June here.

“My Martin Story” is part of the new and improved Martin Owners Club. Although the membership enrollment is closed for the 2014 year, it’s never too early to get excited about the 2015 enrollment!

New and improved benefits include an opportunity to attend the annual An Evening With Chris Martin, members only prize drawings, exclusive previews of Martin products and gear before public release, 20% off 1833 purchases, and much more.

Learn about the Martin Owners Club here.