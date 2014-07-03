New Martin Ambassadors Join The Martin Family!

The Martin family continues to grow with the additions of The Milk Carton Kids, Colbie Caillat, and NEEDTOBREATHE.

The contemporary folk duo, the Milk Carton Kids, have the music world buzzing!

The duo is comprised of Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan who have been selling out shows and racking up the music award nominations.

The Milk Carton Kids just released their first DVD - The Milk Carton Kids Live From Lincoln Center and have been nominated for Duo/Group of the year at the Americana Awards. Their preferred Martin is the 00-15M.

Learn more about the Milk Carton Kids here.

Martin Ambassador Colbie Caillat surprised fans on June 9 by releasing five new songs off her EP Gypsy Side Heart Side A. The new tracks include her empowering single “Try” which was featured as an iTunes Song of the Week. The Martin Ambassador plans to release more songs in the coming months. Learn more about Colbie Caillat here.

The alternative rock band NEEDTOBREATHE has recently joined the Martin Family! The band hails from South Carolina and is comprised of Bear Rinehart, Bo Reinhart, and Seth Bolt. They are currently headlining a North American tour in support of their album Rivers In The Wasteland.The band opts for a Martin D-41. Discover more about NEEDTOBREATHE here.



