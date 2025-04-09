“This isn’t just a makeover. It’s a full-on glow-up”: Martin’s Junior Series Dreadnought is the best all-round acoustic electric guitar on the market – now the entire range has been given its most significant upgrade yet

Updated electronics, solid tonewoods and new models make up the 2025 edition of Martin's humble Junior series, which starts from $699

Martin Junior Series
(Image credit: Martin)

Martin has given its Junior Series a wholesale reboot, equipping a number of its humble acoustic guitars with new functional specs and electronics.

In a bid to elevate its Junior collection to new heights, Martin has treated its sub-$1k workhorse six-strings to a handful of updates. But the firm is keen to stress this isn’t just a light dressing: this is a top-to-bottom overhaul.

“Refreshed, refined, and ready to go wherever the music takes you,” Martin says of its updated Junior lineup. “This isn’t just a makeover. It’s a full-on glow up.”

Chief among the new appointments is an extended 24.9” scale length that can be found across the entire new-for-2025 family, which currently comprises eight distinct models. Before, Martin’s Junior acoustics all had shorter 24” scale lengths, which were perhaps more befitting of the ‘Junior’ tag.

Martin Junior Series

(Image credit: Martin)

Nevertheless, this move has been badged as “a big step up that gives players that familiar Martin feel they all know and love, all without sacrificing the comfort and portability that made these guitars favorites in the first place.”

All eight also now come equipped with improved Martin E1 electronics, while all new additions to the range – such as the D Jr E StreetLegend burst – add all-new tonewoods configurations and aesthetics to the range.

Martin Junior Series

(Image credit: Martin)

Other universal appointments include faux abalone inlays, compact Junior body sizes, and gently beveled fingerboard edges, as well as a combination of solid spruce and solid sapele tonewoods that are paired with Richlite fretboards.

These are shared across the eight-strong drop, highlights of which include the aforementioned D Jr E StreetLegend Burst, which offers a heavy relic’d finish; the 000 Jr E Sapele, which is new to the range; the D Jr E dreadnought; the 000C Jr E Bass; and more.

Martin Junior Series

(Image credit: Martin)

“The refreshed Martin Junior Series is all grown up – and more ready than ever to go wherever the music takes you,” Martin says. These guitars and basses are your perfect companions for couch sessions, jam nights, and road trip singalongs. The Junior Series delivers signature Martin sound in a size that fits your life.”

It looks like a worthy follow-up to the original Junior Series, and considering we dubbed the DJR-10E from 2020 as “the perfect acoustic for just about anyone” in our review – and named it the best all-round acoustic electric on the market – this new crop looks very appealing indeed.

Prices for the new Junior Series start from $699.

Head over to Martin to find out more.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

