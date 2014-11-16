We Want You to Create an Elegram!

The Nature Conservancy in Africa kicked off "20,000 Elephants" this month with a goal to collect 20,000 original images of elephants called elegrams!

Why 20,000? It's one elegram for every elephant being born this year into the worst poaching crisis in history.

Martin Guitar is a founding partner of #SaveElephants and are encouraging every Martin fan to submit an elegram.

This is where creativity rules! Your elegram can be a doodle, painting, or an elephant cupcake. Almost anything counts! You can then upload it to the elegram gallery by using the hashtag #elegram on social media or uploading it directly to the gallery here.

Recruit your friends and family! Let's collect 20,000 elegrams for those 20,000 baby elephants!