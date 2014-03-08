Matt Nathanson Featured on 'Celebrity Bucket List' with Special Guest Chris Isaak

Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson will be featured on the Lifetime TV series Celebrity Bucket List this Saturday.

You can tune in March 8th at 8:30am ET/PT (check local listings for additional times across the U.S.).

In this episode—taped in his hometown of San Francisco—Nathanson fulfills one of his lifelong dreams, meeting iconic singer Chris Isaak.

This episode of Celebrity Bucket List is the latest in the series that offers celebrities the opportunity to experience doing something they’ve always wanted to do. Nathanson recently had the opportunity to cross another item off his “bucket List” when he made a guest appearance on VH1’s That Metal Show. A diehard fan of the metal genre, Nathanson joined hosts Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine to share his knowledge and love of all things metal.

Watch a sneak peek of Nathanson and Isaak collaborating:

Following his appearance on Celebrity Bucket List, Matt Nathanson will be going overseas to play sold out dates for his first headlining UK tour. His latest album Last Of the Great Pretenders features the song "Heart Starts," the catchy theme to Celebrity Bucket List, as well as the hit single “Kinks Shirt”— which is seeing continued success at radio, currently #28 and climbing on the HAC chart after already hitting Top 15 at Triple A radio. “Kinks Shirt” is also being heard on America’s Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest, The Billy Bush Show and Rick Dee’s Countdown.

AN was lucky enough to spend some time with Nathanson a few months back, and you can watch him perform "Kinks Shirt" live from our studio here.

Find out more at mattnathanson.com.