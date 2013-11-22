Moon Taxi Announces 'Acoustic on West 56th EP' and Premieres Acoustic Video

On the heels of a knockout performance of “Running Wild” on Late Show with David Letterman, Nashville’s Moon Taxi premieres an acoustic video for their current single, “The New Black.”

Moon Taxi have also announced that they will be releasing a 6-song acoustic EP on December 17th via digital partners entitled Acoustic on West 56th, which was recorded in New York City earlier this Summer. All the songs off the acoustic EP are tracks from the band’s acclaimed album Mountains Beaches Cities that was released on September 10th, 2013.

Watch the acoustic video for "The New Black" here:

Moon Taxi is currently on an extensive US tour, which took them through Voodoo Festival in New Orleans, and will culminate in their hometown of Nashville for their annual New Year’s Eve show at Marathon Music Works.

Remaining Moon Taxi 2013 tour dates:

11/21 Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/22 Starkville, MS @ Ricks Cafe

11/29 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

12/5 Raleigh, NC @ Southland Ballroom

12/6 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

12/8 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

12/20 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theater

12/31 Nashville, TN @Marathon Music Works

Find out more at: http://ridethemoontaxi.com