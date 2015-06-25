Neil Young to Open Rebel Content Summer Tour with Solo Acoustic Set

Neil Young has announced that he will open his upcoming Rebel Content Summer Tour with a solo acoustic set.

He will then be joined by the band Promise of the Real for a full electric show.

Both sets will feature new songs and old favorites.

The tour kicks off on July 5th at Milwaukee's Summer Fest. Please see below for all upcoming dates.

Promise of the Real is an LA-based rock band fronted by Lukas Nelson (vocals/guitar), along with Micah Nelson (guitar, vocals), Anthony Logerfo (drums), Corey McCormick (bass) and Tato Melgar (percussion). They have performed with their father, Willie Nelson, and Young on previous occasions.

Watch Young along with Promise of the Real play “Wolf Moon” below:

In addition, Neil Young + Promise of the Real are gearing up for the June 29 release of a new studio album, the guitar-centric, highly-charged rock album The Monsanto Years, which they recorded together.

The ecologically and environmentally-focused album The Monsanto Years will be released through retailers (as a special CD + DVD package and vinyl) and available digitally via iTunes, Official Neil Young Store and on Neil Young's high-resolution device PonoMusic. Click here to order through PonoMusic.

Rebel Content Tour dates:

Sun July 5 Milwaukee Summer Fest Milwaukee,

Wed July 8 Red Rocks Denver, CO

Thurs July 9 Red Rocks Denver, CO

Sat July 11 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE

Mon July 13 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Tues July 14 DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI

Thurs July16 Susquehanna Bank Center Camden, NJ

Fri July 17 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY

Sun July 19 Champlain Valley Expo Essex Junction, VT

Tues July 21 Jones Beach Wantagh, NY

Wed July 22 Xfinity Center Great Woods, MA

Fri July 24 Wayhome Festival Oro-Medonte, ON

Find out more at www.neilyoung.com.