Never Shout Never Add Date to 'The Xmas Tour'

Never Shout Never has added a second show to their upcoming stint at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA. The shows, part of their previously announced The Xmas Tour, will take place on 12/21 and 12/22. The 12/21 all acoustic set is now sold out. The newly added 12/22 show will consist of a full electric set.
The Xmas Tour coincides with the November 25th release of the band’s, The Xmas EP. The Xmas EP features four tracks, including covers of John Prine's "Everything Is Cool," John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," the Christmas standard "Winter Wonderland," and a new song, "Under the Mistletoe," written and recorded with Dia Frampton (of Meg & Dia and The Voice fame).
Tickets are on sale starting today!
Brian Marquis has been added to the NSN east coast dates with The Downtown Fiction. Front Porch Step has been added to midwest dates with Nick Santino.
All tickets on sale here: www.nevershoutnever.com/tour
Pre-orders for the Xmas EP have launched on iTunes at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-xmas-ep/id738210284.
- Dates:
- Dec 04 Jammin' Java Vienna, VA
- Dec 05 The Note West Chester, PA
- Dec 06 The Studio @ Webster Hall New York, NY
- Dec 07 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
- Dec 11 Grog Shop Cleveland Heights, OH
- Dec 12 Subterranean Chicago, IL
- Dec 13 Firebird St Louis, MO
- Dec 14 Outland Ballroom Springfield, MO
- Dec 21 Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA SOLD OUT!
- Dec 22 Chain Reaction- Anaheim, CA