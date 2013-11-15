Never Shout Never Add Date to 'The Xmas Tour'

Never Shout Never has added a second show to their upcoming stint at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA. The shows, part of their previously announced The Xmas Tour, will take place on 12/21 and 12/22. The 12/21 all acoustic set is now sold out. The newly added 12/22 show will consist of a full electric set.

The Xmas Tour coincides with the November 25th release of the band’s, The Xmas EP. The Xmas EP features four tracks, including covers of John Prine's "Everything Is Cool," John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," the Christmas standard "Winter Wonderland," and a new song, "Under the Mistletoe," written and recorded with Dia Frampton (of Meg & Dia and The Voice fame).

Tickets are on sale starting today!

Brian Marquis has been added to the NSN east coast dates with The Downtown Fiction. Front Porch Step has been added to midwest dates with Nick Santino.

All tickets on sale here: www.nevershoutnever.com/tour

Pre-orders for the Xmas EP have launched on iTunes at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-xmas-ep/id738210284.