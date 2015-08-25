Never Shout Never and Gretsch Team Up for Guitar Giveaway

Here’s a treat! Never Shout Never has partnered with Gretsch to bring you this fabulous acoustic guitar signed by the band’s founder, Christofer Drew.

Celebrating the release of the band’s new album Black Cat on August 7 from Warner Records, Never Shout Never will be touring and playing all over the western U.S. the first week of August. Check out their schedule at nevershoutnever.com

At the ripe age of 24, Christofer Drew and Never Shout Never are on the cusp of releasing their seventh full-length album and a pair of EP’s. A songwriter to be reckoned with since he was 16, Drew’s trajectory as a lyricist and tunesmith only rises, evolving steadily with each new release, as does his empire of fans. Tackling heavy subjects like truth, love, loss, and acceptance, he has developed a genuine talent for exploring the human condition from a place of positivity. And with the 10 crack cuts collected here on Black Cat, it’s not a stretch to label Drew a master of his craft, despite the fact that he still can’t legally rent a car.

The guitar they’re sharing with one lucky fan is a Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top. Faithful to the Gretsch "Rex" parlor guitars of the 1930s, '40s and '50s, the G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top parlor-style model embodies everything that was great about everyone's first guitar. Everything and then some, that is, because the G9500 is crafted with select guitar woods and is fully lined and braced for warm and pleasing tone, with a 24" scale for endless hours of playing comfort.

More at nevershoutnever.com

