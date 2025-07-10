Always thought in-ear monitors were too expensive? This mega Prime Day sale on Linsoul IEMs says otherwise – invest from as little as $39.99 and find out why more amateur players than ever are using them

In-ear monitors are an important ingredient in helping keep your band tight, your guitar in tune and improving the overall quality of your performance and live experience. Although professional musicians have been using IEMs for years, they are getting more and more popular with guitarists, both local and semi-professional. If you’ve been considering a dabble with IEMs, but the price has been putting you off, this Prime Day sale on Linsoul’s top-rated budget in-ears is your chance to try it for size for way less than the cost of a new pedal.

Linsoul Audio is an emerging brand in the fantastically named ‘Chi-Fi’ sector and has had our attention for a while with the breadth of price points they produce in the IEM sector. From super accessible to premium, this Prime Day, there are some amazing reductions across the board with up to 25% off the Linsoul Audio range.

If you’re unfamiliar with Linsoul Audio, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and selected the highlights in the Prime Day sale. Although I’ve focused on IEMs here, there are also accessories included in the sale that are certainly worth checking out, from replacement cables to DACs.

Save 20% Linsoul Punch Audio Martilo: was $329 now $263.20 at Amazon The Linsoul x Punch Audio collaboration is ideal for those who need a bass upgrade with their IEMs. ‘Martillo’ – Spanish for ‘hammer’ – is all you need to know about the performance. The two 8mm DD drivers handle the bass in a powerful, yet musical way; however, by no means does it overpower the other important frequencies. The look and build quality are razor-sharp and for 20% off during the Prime Day sales, this will be a considerable and cost-effective upgrade to your current IEM rig.

Save 20% Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon For those looking to dip their toes into the IEM world, the KZ ZS10 Pro is a tried and tested option and with 20% off for Prime Day sales, there is not much at stake here. The Pros are an upgrade over the standard KZ ZS10s and with it, Linsoul has introduced four custom BA drivers, a stronger 2nd Gen 10mm double-magnetic dynamic driver and an improved 6N OFC cable. You cannot expect ultra-pristine sound at this price, but the clarity across frequencies is respectable and certainly enough to get you up and running. Plus, the sale runs across all KZ ZS10 Pro finish options to suit your tastes. And with an average user rating of 4.5 stars (from over 18,000 reviews), there’s already a serious chunk of satisfied customers.

Save 25% Linsoul 7HZ Timeless: was $219.99 now $164.99 at Amazon The Linsoul 7HZ Timeless are lightweight, sophisticated, and demure and they don’t sound too shabby either. With $55 off in the Prime Day sales, now’s the perfect time to pick them up. Of course, not sounding too bad is underselling them. The 14.2mm planar driver delivers clear, balanced audio, and their lightweight build means you will barely notice you are wearing them. A selection of tip sizes is included for a better fit, and the aluminium packaging adds a nice premium touch.

