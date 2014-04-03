O.A.R. and Phillip Phillips Announce Summer Tour

O.A.R. and Phillip Phillips have announced a 25-city co-headlining tour.

The tour includes stops a iconic summertime venues as Red Rocks outside of Denver, Colorado, and Jones Beach in Long Island, New York.

O.A.R. has just wrapped up production on a brand new album – The Rockville LP – which is set for release June 10th on Vanguard Records.

Since their formation in 1996, O.A.R. (singer Marc Roberge, drummer Chris Culos, guitarist Richard On, bassist Benj Gershman and saxophonist Jerry DePizzo) has logged millions of miles on the road and released seven studio albums, spawning such hit singles as “Shattered” “Heaven” and “Love and Memories.”

Take a listen to “Peace,” the debut single from The Rockville LP:

Phillip Phillips also recently released the single “Raging Fire,” the first track from his upcoming release Behind The Light, set for release on May 19th on 19 Recordings/Interscope.

Watch the lyric video for "Raging Fire":

Tour Dates:

6/12/14-St. Louis, MOFox Theatre

6/13/14-Kansas City, MOCrossroads

6/14/14-Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre

6/15/14-Council Bluffs, IAHarrah’s Stir Cove

6/17/14-Columbus, OHLC Pavilion

6/18/14-Pittsburgh, PAStage AE

6/20/14-Cleveland, OHJacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/21/14-Chicago, ILFirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/22/14-Sterling Heights, MIFreedom Hill Amphitheatre

6/27/14-Indianapolis, INFarm Bureau Ins. Lawn at White River (O.A.R. only)

6/28/14-Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center

6/29/14-Milwaukee, WISummerfest (O.A.R. only)

7/2/14-Lewiston, NYArt Park

7/5/14-Gilford, NHMeadowbrook

7/6/14-Mashantucket, CTFoxwoods Resort Casino

7/10/14-Boston, MABlue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/11/14-Wantagh, NYNikon at Jones Beach Theater

7/12/14-Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center

7/13/14-Raleigh, NCRed Hat Amphitheater

7/16/14-Charlotte, NCUptown Amphitheatre at the NC Music Factory

7/18/14-Philadelphia, PAFestival Pier at Penn's Landing

7/19/14-Columbia, MDMerriweather Post Pavilion

7/20/14-Portsmouth, VAnTelos Wireless Pavilion

7/24/14-Glen Allen, VAInnsbrook After Hours

7/25/14-Charleston, SCFamily Circle Magazine Stadium

7/26/14-Atlanta, GAChastain Park Amphitheatre

For tickets and more information, fans are encouraged to go to ofarevolution.com or phillipphillips.com.