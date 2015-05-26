Old Crow Medicine Show Announces Summer Tour, New EP

Grammy award-winning Old Crow Medicine Show has just announced summer tour dates and the upcoming release of the Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer EP.
Previously released digitally, the new physical EP will be available at all major retailers on June 2 and includes three tracks that were previously unavailable to fans - “Mother Church”, written as an homage to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, “I Done Wrong Blues” and a live version of “The Warden”.
Old Crow Medicine Show’s summer tour includes a variety of exciting openers and co-bills. The band has chosen in demand roots artists Sturgill Simpson and The Devil Makes Three as openers, and the band will be co-headlining dates with Brandi Carlile and Willie Nelson & Friends.
They will also support The Avett Brothers on a handful of dates, a proven and raucous combination that’s hard to beat. Highlights of the tour include a return to the gorgeous Red Rocks Amphitheater, appearances at the eclectic Bunbury and inaugural Hinterland festivals and a headlining appearance at Nashville’s brand new 6,800 person capacity Ascend Amphitheatre.
Below, watch their latest video for the song “Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer”, shot at the Tennessee State Penitentiary.
Old Crow Medicine Show Tour Dates
- May 22 – Cumberland, MD – Delfest
- May 23 – Charlottesville, VA – nTelos Wireless Pavilion
- with The Devil Makes Three
- May 24 – Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Wireless Pavilion
- with The Devil Makes Three
- May 25 – Black Mountain, NC – Pigsah Brewing Outdoor Stage
- with The Devil Makes Three
- May 28 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater
- with The Devil Makes Three
- May 29 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
- with The Devil Makes Three
- May 30 – Papillion, NE – Sumtur Amphitheater
- with The Devil Makes Three
- June 1 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
- June 3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- with The Devil Makes Three
- June 4 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- supporting The Avett Brothers
- June 5 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
- supporting The Avett Brothers
- June 6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival
- June 24 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
- June 25 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
- supporting The Avett Brothers
- June 26 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre
- supporting The Avett Brothers
- June 27 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre
- supporting The Avett Brothers
- June 28 – Shreveport, LA – Strand Theatre
- July 17 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- supporting The Avett Brothers
- July 18 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champion Square
- supporting The Avett Brothers
- July 24 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommengang
- with Sturgill Simpson
- July 25 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum
- July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
- with Sturgill Simpson
- July 30 – Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion
- with Sturgill Simpson
- July 31 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia
- Co-bill w/ Brandi Carlile
- August 1 – Des Moines, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
- August 2 – Indianapolis, IN – White River State Park
- with Sturgill Simpson
- August 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 14 – Garrettsville, OH – Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 15 – Scranton, PA – The Peach Music Festival
- August 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Festival Park
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 18 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 21 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 22 – Simsbury, CT – Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 23 – Gilford, NH – Meadowbrook
- with Willie Nelson & Family
- August 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- October 3 – Greenville, MS – Mighty Mississippi Music Festival
Find out more at www.crowmedicine.com.