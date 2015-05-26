Old Crow Medicine Show Announces Summer Tour, New EP

Grammy award-winning Old Crow Medicine Show has just announced summer tour dates and the upcoming release of the Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer EP.

Previously released digitally, the new physical EP will be available at all major retailers on June 2 and includes three tracks that were previously unavailable to fans - “Mother Church”, written as an homage to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, “I Done Wrong Blues” and a live version of “The Warden”.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s summer tour includes a variety of exciting openers and co-bills. The band has chosen in demand roots artists Sturgill Simpson and The Devil Makes Three as openers, and the band will be co-headlining dates with Brandi Carlile and Willie Nelson & Friends.

They will also support The Avett Brothers on a handful of dates, a proven and raucous combination that’s hard to beat. Highlights of the tour include a return to the gorgeous Red Rocks Amphitheater, appearances at the eclectic Bunbury and inaugural Hinterland festivals and a headlining appearance at Nashville’s brand new 6,800 person capacity Ascend Amphitheatre.

Below, watch their latest video for the song “Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer”, shot at the Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Old Crow Medicine Show Tour Dates

May 22 – Cumberland, MD – Delfest

May 23 – Charlottesville, VA – nTelos Wireless Pavilion

with The Devil Makes Three

May 24 – Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Wireless Pavilion

with The Devil Makes Three

May 25 – Black Mountain, NC – Pigsah Brewing Outdoor Stage

with The Devil Makes Three

May 28 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater

with The Devil Makes Three

May 29 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

with The Devil Makes Three

May 30 – Papillion, NE – Sumtur Amphitheater

with The Devil Makes Three

June 1 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

June 3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

with The Devil Makes Three

June 4 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

supporting The Avett Brothers

June 5 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

supporting The Avett Brothers

June 6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival

June 24 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

June 25 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

supporting The Avett Brothers

June 26 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre

supporting The Avett Brothers

June 27 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre

supporting The Avett Brothers

June 28 – Shreveport, LA – Strand Theatre

July 17 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

supporting The Avett Brothers

July 18 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champion Square

supporting The Avett Brothers

July 24 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommengang

with Sturgill Simpson

July 25 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

with Sturgill Simpson

July 30 – Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion

with Sturgill Simpson

July 31 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia

Co-bill w/ Brandi Carlile

August 1 – Des Moines, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

August 2 – Indianapolis, IN – White River State Park

with Sturgill Simpson

August 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 14 – Garrettsville, OH – Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 15 – Scranton, PA – The Peach Music Festival

August 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Festival Park

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 18 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 21 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 22 – Simsbury, CT – Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 23 – Gilford, NH – Meadowbrook

with Willie Nelson & Family

August 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

October 3 – Greenville, MS – Mighty Mississippi Music Festival

Find out more at www.crowmedicine.com.