PHOX Release Video for "Slow Motion"

PHOX are delighted to share their new video for "Slow Motion.”

Directed by PHOX's very own Zach Johnston (guitar / banjo), the video was shot in Nashville across from The Stone Fox, a popular venue & restaurant co-owned by William Tyler (Silver Jews, Lambchop).

The video is five minutes of pure, unadulterated, technicolor joy: Whimsical patterns, dance routines, bubbles, confetti, and mind boggling slow-mo/fast-mo camera tricks.

The Madison via Baraboo, WI sextet, who recently announced their signing to Partisan Records, will release their self-titled debut on June 24, and will embark on a US headlining tour that same day.

Produced by Brian Joseph at April Base Studio in Eau Claire, WI and mixed by Michael Brauer at Electric Lady Studios, the album is a school of simple folk-pop songs swimming amidst a chaotic eddy of rock, psychedelia, and soul.

Check out the video for “Slow Motion”:

PHOX Tour Dates:

Sat May 10, 2014 - Atlanta GA - Shaky Knees Festival

Tue Jun 24, 2014 - Omaha NE - The Waiting Room

Wed Jun 25, 2014 - Kansas City MO - Riot Room

Fri Jun 27, 2014 - Austin TX - Stubb's BBQ (Indoor)

Sat Jun 28, 2014 - Dallas TX - Three Links

Mon Jun 30, 2014 - Scottsdale AZ - The Western

Tue Jul 01, 2014 - Los Angeles CA - The Echo

Thu Jul 03, 2014 - San Francisco CA - The Chapel

Sat Jul 05, 2014 - Portland OR - Mississippi Studios

Sun Jul 06, 2014 - Seattle WA - The Crocodile

Tue Jul 08, 2014 - Salt Lake City UT - The State Room

Wed Jul 09, 2014 - Denver CO - Hi Dive

Fri Jul 11, 2014 - St. Louis MO - Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

Sat Jul 12, 2014 - Champaign IL - Mariposa Music Fest

Sun Jul 13, 2014 - Nashville TN - The High Watt

Tue Jul 15, 2014 - Birmingham AL - The Bottletree

Thu Jul 17, 2014 - Asheville NC - Grey Eagle

Fri Jul 18, 2014 - Chapel Hill NC - Local 506

Sat Jul 19, 2014 - Washington DC - The Hamilton

Mon Jul 21, 2014 - Philadelphia PA - Boot & Saddle

Tue Jul 22, 2014 - Brooklyn NY - Knitting Factory

Wed Jul 23, 2014 - New York NY - Mercury Lounge

Fri Jul 25, 2014 - Newport RI - Newport Folk Festival

Sat Jul 26, 2014 - North Bennington VT - The Vermont Arts Exchange

Mon Jul 28, 2014 - Montreal QC - Casa Del Popolo

Tue Jul 29, 2014 - Toronto ON - The Drake

Thu Jul 31, 2014 - Cleveland Heights OH - Grog Shop

Fri Aug 01, 2014 - Detroit MI - Magic Stick Lounge

Sun Aug 03, 2014 - Green Bay WI - Meyer Theatre w/ San Fermin

Mon Aug 04, 2014 - Minneapolis MN - 7th St. Entry

Wed Aug 06, 2014 - Milwaukee WI - Turner Hall

Thu Aug 07, 2014 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Fri Aug 08, 2014 - Madison WI - High Noon Saloon

Sat Aug 09, 2014 - Chicago IL - Lincoln Hall

Keep up with the band at phoxband.com.