Quilt Share Video for "Arctic Shark," Tour Begins Next Week

Boston-based trio Quilt will be releasing their sophomore full-length, Held in Splendor, on January 28th via Mexican Summer. This record represents a marked step forward. For starters, trio has become a bit of a misnomer, as both the record and the live show now feature the sumptuous sounds of the bass guitar, giving their music a new solidity and fullness. Bassist Keven Lareau will join Shane Butler, Anna Fox Rochinski, and John Andrews on the road as they travel across the east coast with labelmates Happy Jawbone Family Band.

Quilt are sharing a video for the first single off Held in Splendor, "Arctic Shark," today. Filmed on location in Los Angeles by Brandon Andrew and Merideth Hillbrand, the video features a wayward breeze bringing Quilt to a color-field of tableaus. A red fabric, backwards floating grapes, a haze of evening sun, a distant light wafting through the trees. "How can i proceed with ease?"

Hmmm....Anyhow, check out the video here for yourself!

Quilt tour dates (all dates with Happy Jawbone Family Band):

Mon. Nov. 11 - Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

Thu. Nov. 14 - Boston, MA @ T.T. the Bears

Fri. Nov. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Sat. Nov. 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Sun. Nov. 17 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Mon. Nov. 18 - Lexington, KY @ Al's Bar

Tue. Nov. 19 - Lousiville, KY @ New Vintage

Wed. Nov. 20 - Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College

