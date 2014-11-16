The Relapse Symphony Releasing Acoustic Version of 'Shadows' LP on December 16

DC rockers The Relapse Symphony will release an acoustic version of their most recent LP SHADOWS on December 16 via Standby Records.

Shadows The Acoustic Sessions is now available for pre-order here.

Guitarist J.C. Charles says, "After releasing SHADOWS in July and touring it all Summer, we really began to appreciate the songs in a raw, live setting. We wanted to challenge ourselves to strip the album down completely and go in and do the whole thing acoustic. We are so used to recording in fancy studios with producers and a lot of complicated arrangements, and it felt good to do away with all of that and just do these songs live and acoustic. This acoustic album feels like a good transition from SHADOWS to our next record, which is sure to be much less produced and more raw and aggressive."