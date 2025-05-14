“Epiphone has a few things they want to release...”: Alex Lifeson's iconic ‘Whitey’ Gibson ES-355 featured on almost every Rush album – and an affordable signature version could be in the works

Alex Lifeson's legendary 'Whitey' ES-355 – his custom-built 1976 Gibson ES-355TD and “main guitar” for over three decades – was sold for $384,000 in 2022, well above its original $300,000 estimate.

However, if you're not the lucky new owner of this historic axe, you may still be able to get your hands on a more affordable reissue – which Lifeson teased in the latest edition of Guitar World.

“Epiphone has a few things they want to release; they’d like to do a reissue of the ES-335, and Gibson wants to do an acoustic and some other things,” he reveals.

Right before the auction, Lifeson discussed how difficult it had been to part with the semi-hollow that had accompanied him throughout his career, and described the last precious moments he had with it.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

“That was the last one that was left,” Lifeson said at the time. “I was sitting in our mudroom, just off our garage, while the removal truck was waiting. I sat there with that case in between my legs and, maybe it sounds a little corny, but I was talking to it.

“I was reminiscing about gigs that we did together and kissing the bubble wrap. But I know that, with the funds I’m hoping to raise, it gives it all another life and helps other people, and in some cases gives people another chance at life. Why wouldn’t you do that?”

Notably, Epiphone flexed its ES-355-building credentials last year when it dropped the premium-spec'd Inspired by Gibson Custom model, which could quite easily be used as a starting point for a Whitey reissue.

Elsewhere in the new Guitar World chat, Lifeson shares a few updates on his stable of signature gear.

“On the pedal front, we have the [Lerxst] By-Tor and the Snowdog. We’re working on a chorus and probably a delay,” he hints. “I have some ideas about an amp pedal, you know, incorporating what we do with the Lerxst amps but in a smaller enclosure. So yeah… there’s always something in the world of gear. I’ve always been a gearhead!”

In other Alex Lifeson news, the esteemed guitarist recently opened up about his complicated relationship with guitar solos – and why he’s de-prioritized them over the years.

For more Alex Lifeson, plus new interviews with Robin Nolan and Gary Holt, pick up issue 592 of Guitar World at Magazines Direct.