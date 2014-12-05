Renowned Musician and Storyteller John McCutcheon Announces Winter Tour Dates

Wisconsin-bred, Georgia-based John McCutcheon has emerged as one of our most respected and loved folksingers.

He truly is folk music's Renaissance man — master instrumentalist, powerful singer-songwriter, storyteller, activist, and author.

As an instrumentalist, he is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe.

Johnny Cash referred to him as "The most impressive instrumentalist I've ever heard." Other accolades come from the Washington Post which asserted that "He has an uncanny ability to breathe new life into the familiar. His storytelling has the richness of fine literature." The Dallas Morning News stated that "Calling John McCutcheon a 'folksinger' is like saying Deion Sanders is just a football player."

His thirty recordings have garnered every imaginable honor including seven Grammy nominations. He has produced over twenty albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works. His books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality. McCutcheon’s commitment to grassroots political organizations has put him on the front lines of many of the issues important to communities and workers.

John has a busy touring schedule and he has announced winter dates which include special Christmas in the Trenches events in Seattle, Kansas City and New York in later December. These shows will be centered around the 100th anniversary of the World War One 1914 Christmas Eve Truce, especially as memorialized in John’s world-famous song, “Christmas in the Trenches.”

Additionally, there will be other seasonal songs, both original and traditional, stories about the Truce and related characters and events, and some historical readings. As with any McCutcheon concert, there will be great humor, wondrous instrumental pieces, and plenty of opportunities for the audience to be a part of the concert, as well.

Tour dates are as follows:

December 11 International Storytelling Center Jonesborough, TN

December 12 Laurel Theater Knoxville, TN

December 14 Craftsman House St. Petersburg, FL

December 17 First Church Seattle Seattle, WA — Christmas in the Trenches

December 18 First Church Seattle Seattle, WA — Christmas Truce 100th Anniversary Event (info at http://christmastruceseattle.weebly.com/ )

December 19 National World War I Museum Kansas City, MO — Christmas in the Trenches Centenary Event

December 20 Cooper Union / the Great Hall New York, NY — Christmas in the Trenches Centenary Event

January 3 Attic Productions Theater Fincastle, VA

January 9 Freight and Salvage Berkeley, CA

January 10 Devil Mountain Coffeehouse Walnut Creek, CA

January 11 Center for the Arts Grass Valley, CA

January 12 Sebastiani Theater Sonoma, CA

January 13 Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Chico, CA

January 14 Resource Center for Nonviolence Santa Cruz, CA

January 15 Modesto Church of the Brethran Modesto, CA

January 16 U. Universalist Church of Fresno Fresno, CA

January 18 The Palms Winters, CA

January 19 St. James Episcopal Church Fremont, CA

January 30 Eddie’s Attic Decatur, GA

Find out more at http://www.folkmusic.com