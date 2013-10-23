Richie Sambora Set for Closing Performance Today for Vice President Al Gore's ‘24 Hours of Reality: The Cost of Carbon’

Richie Sambora will perform today October 23rd to close out 24 Hours of Reality: The Cost of Carbon, a live-stream, multimedia event exploring how carbon pollution is costing individuals, communities and governments all over the world.

Sambora, best known for his co-writes ("Living On A Prayer," "You Give Love A Bad Name," "Every Road Leads Home To You"), once again lends his vocals to fight a serious threat. Tune in to www.24hoursofreality.org at 2pm ET/11am PT to catch Richie’s live acoustic performance.

'The 24 Hours of Reality' broadcast is hosted by The Climate Reality Project which is chaired by Vice President Al Gore. Millions of viewers have watched this year’s installment since it kicked off yesterday October 22nd at 2pm ET. The event has been punctuated by inspiring performances by an international list of incredible musicians lending their talent to the cause of climate change, including guitarist of famous Latin rock band Maná, multi-platinum South African rock band The Parlotones, actress and playright Danai Gurira and celebrated American folk-rock artist Jack Johnson.

More info about Richie Sambora is available at www.richiesambora.com